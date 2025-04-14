Pedestrian gets shoved off road divider in Jurong, nearly run over by car

Car nearly hits pedestrian who was shoved off Jurong road divider

A car driver barely averted an accident when he nearly ran over a pedestrian who got shoved off a road divider in Jurong.

The incident allegedly occurred on 11 April at 7.49pm.

Footage on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group showed the camcar headed southbound on Jurong West Street 61.

As the car passed by Jurong West Hawker Centre, groups of pedestrians could be seen waiting on the road divider to cross.

Suddenly, one of the pedestrians, a man in white, shoved another pedestrian in a black jacket from behind. It is unclear if they know each other.

He stumbled off the road divider and onto the direct path of the car.

The man leapt backwards while the driver quickly slammed the brakes, barely avoiding running him over.

Subsequently, the driver came to a stop and angrily yelled at the pedestrians.

He cussed several more vulgarities at them before slowly resuming his drive.

Netizens shocked at actions of ‘friends’

The footage left the SGRV group netizens shocked. One user urged the camcar driver to make a police report using his video.

Another commenter pointed out that the shove could have caused the driver to swerve to the left and hit something else.

“With friends like these, who needs enemies?” a third netizen joked.

Similarly, one user said the pedestrian should “choose friends wisely” and decide on whether he wants to report his alleged friends for shoving him.

Also read: Woman ignores red light in Ang Mo Kio while pushing elderly in wheelchair, nearly hit by car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.