Woman ignores red light in Ang Mo Kio while pushing elderly in wheelchair, nearly hit by car

Woman pushes elderly in wheelchair across road despite red light

On Monday (26 Aug), a woman ignored a red light while pushing an elderly person in a wheelchair, narrowly avoiding a serious accident with an oncoming car.

The nerve-wracking incident was captured on a car’s dashcam and later shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

According to the caption, the incident occurred along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Bus obstructs view of pedestrians

The video shows that the woman and the elderly person were in the driver’s blind spot as they crossed the road.

With two lanes on the road, a bus had stopped at the traffic light in the second lane.

Meanwhile, the dashcam car was travelling in the first lane, its view of left-side pedestrians obscured by the bus — and vice versa.

By the time the woman and the elderly person came into view, the car was mere metres away, going at about 45km/h.

The driver immediately slammed on the brakes, and the woman, realising the danger, started running, pushing the wheelchair ahead.

Fortunately, she managed to reach the pavement just in time, narrowly escaping a potential disaster.

Netizens call for caution from both sides

In response to the video, netizens emphasised the need for greater caution from both drivers and pedestrians.

Some noted that the bus stopping despite a green light should have been a warning that something was amiss.

Others pointed out that some pedestrians assume vehicles will always yield to those in wheelchairs, which can be a risky mindset.

As for the driver, some commenters suggested they should have slowed down near the crossing, particularly in an area with ongoing construction.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.