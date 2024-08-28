Woman ignores red light in Ang Mo Kio while pushing elderly in wheelchair, nearly hit by car

Both pedestrians were in the driver's blind spot.

By - 28 Aug 2024, 11:19 am

Woman pushes elderly in wheelchair across road despite red light

On Monday (26 Aug), a woman ignored a red light while pushing an elderly person in a wheelchair, narrowly avoiding a serious accident with an oncoming car.

The nerve-wracking incident was captured on a car’s dashcam and later shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

According to the caption, the incident occurred along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Bus obstructs view of pedestrians

The video shows that the woman and the elderly person were in the driver’s blind spot as they crossed the road.

With two lanes on the road, a bus had stopped at the traffic light in the second lane.

Meanwhile, the dashcam car was travelling in the first lane, its view of left-side pedestrians obscured by the bus — and vice versa.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

By the time the woman and the elderly person came into view, the car was mere metres away, going at about 45km/h.

The driver immediately slammed on the brakes, and the woman, realising the danger, started running, pushing the wheelchair ahead.

Fortunately, she managed to reach the pavement just in time, narrowly escaping a potential disaster.

Netizens call for caution from both sides

In response to the video, netizens emphasised the need for greater caution from both drivers and pedestrians.

Some noted that the bus stopping despite a green light should have been a warning that something was amiss.

Source: Facebook

Others pointed out that some pedestrians assume vehicles will always yield to those in wheelchairs, which can be a risky mindset.

Source: Facebook

As for the driver, some commenters suggested they should have slowed down near the crossing, particularly in an area with ongoing construction.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

