Canadian man with S’pore job offer worried after parents warn he may face charges for defaulting NS

Man worried as S’porean parents convinced he would be arrested for defaulting NS

A Canadian man has found himself in a peculiar situation after his Singaporean parents tried to dissuade him from taking up a job offer in Singapore by convincing him he had defaulted on National Service (NS).

Although he received assurances from Singapore authorities that he has no NS obligations, his parents remain convinced otherwise, claiming he could face arrest upon entering the country.

The man shared his concerns in a Reddit post, seeking advice on his situation.

Canadian citizen since birth

According to the post, the man has held Canadian citizenship since birth.

He lived in Singapore as a Permanent Resident (PR) from the ages of 5 to 9 before his family returned to Canada, where his PR status was subsequently rescinded.

Under Singapore law, NS obligations only apply to male citizens and PRs who are at least 16 and a half years old. They are also required to obtain an exit permit if they travel abroad after the age of 13.

To clarify his status, the man contacted both the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

He said both authorities said as he is no longer a PR, he is not liable for national service.

S’porean parents convinced son defaulted NS

Despite this, the man says his Singaporean parents remain adamant that the government will arrest him for allegedly defaulting on NS.

The parents, whom he described as “really anti-SG government”, also claimed to know of family members or friends who faced similar arrests.

However, when pressed for specific details or contact information of these individuals, the parents could not provide any concrete examples to back their claims.

Netizens offer advice to ease concerns

In response to the Reddit post, several netizens offered practical advice to the man, suggesting ways to ensure he’s fully covered should the situation escalate.

Many advised him to keep physical records of his communications with ICA and MINDEF, as well as digital copies, as proof of his status.

One commenter clarified that the Singapore government does not operate covertly when it comes to NS defaulters, noting that any cases of arrests or legal action are well-documented and made public.

MS News has reached out to the man for further details on the incident.

