Disney Cruise’s Imagination Garden features immersive space with 3-deck-tall castle

Disney Imagination Garden features immersive experience with theatrical stage

Following the announcement of its launch from Singapore in 2025, the Disney Cruise Line has unveiled details on what to expect in their upcoming Disney Adventure cruise, particularly the Disney Imagination Garden.

Serving as the ship’s central hub, the Disney Imagination Garden will feature a three-deck-tall storybook castle art installation set in an open-air garden, a first-of-its-kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

It will also include a state-of-the-art theatrical stage, two themed eateries, a bar, and garden-view staterooms.

Disney Imagination Garden brings Disney characters to life in immersive space

The Disney Imagination Garden is one of the seven uniquely themed areas on the cruise.

Guests stepping into the space will find themselves transported into an enchanted valley with paper cut-out landscapes, shaped topiaries, and blooming flowers.

A mix of characters and designs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories will also be featured throughout the set.

At one end of the garden, guests will be greeted by the Garden Stage, a theatrical arena designed to bring beloved Disney tales to life through captivating shows and character appearances.

On the opposite end of the garden, a larger-than-life castle artwork will bring a sense of magic and awe to visitors. This three-deck-high art installation is the first of its kind on the Disney Line Cruise.

In between will be a pedestrian-friendly promenade creating an “open lawn” space that leads to a grand staircase.

Serving a dual function, the staircase will act as amphitheatre-style seating in front of the Garden Stage.

Intricately detailed with arches and leafy branches and adorned with hanging lanterns on either side, the space further immerses guests in the storybook garden theme.

Families opting for Garden View staterooms on the Disney Cruise Line will enjoy the privilege of an exclusive verandah providing unparalleled views of the Disney Imagination Garden.

All-day entertainment with the Garden Stage

The Garden Stage will offer a program of high-energy shows, character appearances, and surprises.

Equipped with three-deck-high LED screens, special effects, and theatrical tools, the venue will bring cutting-edge performance for all ages throughout each day.

One signature entertainment experience on the Garden Stage will be the Avengers Assemble! show, which will feature Deadpool as he makes his Disney Cruise Line debut.

Other characters that will grace the stage are Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, The Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Red Skull, and more.

Bar and themed eateries showcasing regional cuisines

A highlight of the Disney Imagination Garden includes a charming garden courtyard and bar at the top of the staircase, encircled by trees designed to resemble storybook cut-outs and decorated with familiar Disney characters.

At the centre of this courtyard stands a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse topiary where families can take photos with the castle as their magical backdrop.

Besides the bar, the Disney Imagination Garden will have two quick-service eateries that guests can enjoy as part of their cruise fare.

Inspired by “The Jungle Book”, the casual Mowgli’s Eatery will serve Indian cuisine including vegetarian and regional dishes with a special Disney twist.

On the other hand, Gramma Tala’s Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant inspired by the island flair of the movie, “Moana”. With Pacific Islands decor, its menu will showcase diverse flavours across the Pacific and Asia.

To set sail from Singapore in 2025

Setting off on its maiden voyage from Singapore in 2025, the Disney Adventure cruise will offer three- and four-night sea voyages, with high-end shopping, premier spa, and fitness facilities available on board.

This nautical venture, which is in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, has a permanent homeport at Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years.

For further details and updates on the Disney Adventure cruise’s other uniquely themed areas, visit their website.

Featured image courtesy of Disney Cruise Line.