2 men fight outside Ang Mo Kio hawker centre over dispute over one allegedly dating other women while married

Two men fight outside hawker centre at Ang Mo Kio, allegedly over women

An argument suspected to be due to jealousy over a woman turned violent on Sunday evening (13 April), when two middle-aged men broke into a full-blown fight in Ang Mo Kio.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at 527 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 5.30pm.

The two men, aged 54 and 55, suffered injuries but refused conveyance, the SPF said.

The altercation happened outside Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio.

Eyewitnesses said the argument appeared to be over a woman, according to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN). One of the men was allegedly unhappy that the other was dating other women despite being married.

Man takes off shirt before fight

According to residents, one of the men, described as bald, dramatically removed his shirt before the scuffle began as if readying for a fight.

The pair reportedly argued for several minutes before exchanging punches and falling to the ground during the skirmish.

77-year-old resident and eyewitness Mr Wei told SMDN that one of the men was heard shouting in Englsh, “He’s the one who challenged me to a fight!”

Another nearby resident, 70-year-old Mr Lim, said he often saw the bald man at the hawker centre and believed he worked nearby.

Police break Ang Mo Kio fight within seconds

The altercation lasted for about 30 seconds before police arrived to intervene, Shin Min said.

SPF told MS News that both men were arrested for affray. Two other women, aged 54 and 46, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.