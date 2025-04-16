PAP’s Alex Yeo to contest Potong Pasir SMC for GE2025, replacing Sitoh Yih Pin after 14 years

PAP’s Alex Yeo to contest Potong Pasir SMC, replaces Sitoh Yih Pin

The People’s Action Party (PAP) will be fielding lawyer and former Aljunied GRC candidate Alex Yeo in Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC) for the upcoming General Election (GE) as Minister of Parliament (MP) Sitoh Yih Pin steps down after 14 years.

On Wednesday (16 April), Mr Sitoh, 61, announced his retirement, closing the curtain on a political career that began in Potong Pasir in 2001 and saw him clinch the seat in 2011 after three hard-fought contests.

His departure signals a major leadership change in the single-seat ward — just a week before Nomination Day.

‘Feels like I’ve come home’

Speaking at a media event at the PAP Potong Pasir Branch, 46-year-old Mr Yeo expressed his gratitude to Mr Sitoh, whom he called a “dear mentor”.

Mr Yeo’s relationship with the constituency stretches back several years. In 2016, he established a Community Legal Clinic and a pro bono Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) programme to support residents, laying the groundwork for deeper community ties.

“The familiarity with residents, volunteers, and activists feels like I’ve come home,” Mr Yeo said, adding that his return to serve Potong Pasir is driven by a strong personal connection with the ward.

According to the latest Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, parts of Potong Pasir SMC have been redrawn into Marine Parade GRC to accommodate rapid population growth in the Bidadari estate.

As of February 2025, the number of registered voters in the constituency has surged to 30,897 — up from 19,731 in 2020 — making it a more hotly contested battleground than ever before.

Previously branch chairman of PAP’s Paya Lebar division

Mr Yeo brings prior electoral experience, having contested in Aljunied GRC during the 2020 General Election.

He is also no stranger to grassroots work, having previously served as the PAP Paya Lebar division’s branch chairman.

He thanked Mr Sitoh for his 25 years of dedication to public service, saying, “I’ve learned a lot about community leadership and service from him.”

SPP & PAR showed intention to contest Potong Pasir SMC

Mr Sitoh made history in 2011 when he broke the opposition’s 27-year hold on Potong Pasir, winning the seat with 50.36% of the vote against SPP’s Lina Chiam after veteran opposition figure Chiam See Tong moved to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

He held the seat with 66.39% of the vote in 2015 and again in 2020 with 60.67% against SPP’s Jose Raymond.

This year, both the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) and the newly formed People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) have expressed their intention to contest Potong Pasir SMC — setting the stage for a fierce three-cornered fight.

