GE2025: Josephine Teo to helm PAP team in Jalan Besar GRC, veteran MP Heng Chee How steps down after 2 decades in GRC

Josephine Teo to lead PAP team in Jalan Besar GRC

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo will once again helm the People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming General Election (GE).

This marks her second time leading the team in the area. In the 2020 GE, she led PAP to a solid win in Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37% of the vote against the People’s Voice (PV). Since then, she has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng division of the GRC.

Lim Tean, secretary-general of the PV and part of the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), has confirmed that the alliance will once again contest the GRC in the next election.

Jalan Besar GRC is one of the constituencies that has remained untouched in the upcoming redrawing of boundaries. It currently has 106,102 registered voters.

Senior Minister Heng Chee How not part of Jalan Besar GRC team

Three out of the four current PAP MPs will remain in the Jalan Besar team — but a familiar face is stepping aside.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, 63, will not be part of the PAP team contesting in Jalan Besar GRC this time round, Josephine Teo confirmed on Wednesday (16 Apr).

Mr Heng has been serving the Whampoa division of the GRC since 2001. During his long tenure in Parliament, he held various leadership roles, including Senior Minister of State for Defence since 2018 and Deputy Leader of the House from 2011 to 2015.

Speaking to Channel News Asia (CNA), Mr Heng said he hopes that the work he has done in Whampoa will continue even after his departure.

When asked whether Mr Heng might contest in another constituency, Mrs Teo said: “Everything is still open, and it means that up to Nomination Day, you can never say for certainty who’s running.”

Former civil servant Shawn Loh to replace Heng Chee How

Replacing Mr Heng is 38-year-old Shawn Loh, a former high-ranking civil servant now serving as Deputy Group Managing Director at Commonwealth Capital Group.

Mrs Teo introduced him as “an excellent fit for the residents of Jalan Besar” during the SG60 Kid’s Carnival.

Mr Loh was also among the eight new candidates unveiled by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a video last Saturday.

Before entering the private sector, Mr Loh was Director of Security and Resilience Programmes at the Ministry of Finance (MOF). He also served as Budget Director for 2024 and 2025, where he helped roll out national initiatives such as the CDC vouchers.

Speaking at a community event on Wednesday, Mr Loh praised Mr Heng for his years of dedicated service.

On behalf of our residents here at Whampoa and Jalan Besar GRC, I have come forward as part of the new generation joining politics, to serve and to answer the call to make the Singapore of the future better than the Singapore today.

