GE2025: PAP introduces 8 new faces, set to field more than 30 for upcoming election

PAP new faces include former civil servants, ex-SAF Chief of Staff & orthopaedic surgeon

After weeks of speculation, the People’s Action Party (PAP) has introduced eight new faces set to be fielded in the upcoming 2025 General Election (GE2025).

They are among more than 30 new candidates the ruling party will put forward for the polls — the largest slate in recent history.

PAP new faces unveiled in video on PM Wong’s Facebook

The new faces were unveiled in a two-minute video posted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Facebook.

In the clip, he said the world is going through “profound change”, with storm clouds gathering on the horizon.

Through this, the PAP will walk alongside citizens, he added, urging them to “build a better Singapore”, one “we can all be proud off”, before officially introducing eight people.

They are:

Ms Goh Hanyan

Mr Shawn Loh

Ms Cassandra Lee

Dr Hamid Razak

Ms Diana Pang

Mr Goh Pei Ming

Ms Jasmin Lau

Mr Ng Shi Xuan

No information was given on which constituencies they would be contesting in.

PAP new faces from both civil service & private sector

The eight new faces were from both the civil service and private sector.

Ms Goh was formerly a director at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information until she left in early April. In the video, she was seen walking around Chinatown Complex.

Mr Loh was formerly a director at the Ministry of Finance until he left in early April. He was seen jogging in the video.

Ms Lee, a lawyer, has been a long-time grassroots volunteer. She was seen walking around Marina Barrage in the video.

Dr Hamid is an orthopaedic surgeon and Adjunct Associate Professor at Duke-NUS Medical School. In the video, he was seen in discussion with other healthcare workers at a clinic.

Ms Pang is a business development director, and was seen officiating a wedding in the video.

Mr Goh was formerly Singapore Armed Forces chief of staff – joint staff until stepping down on 31 March. He was seen on a walkabout and interacting with residents at a kopitiam in the video.

Ms Lau was formerly Deputy Secretary for Policy at the Ministry of Health until she left on 1 April. She was seen playing basketball in the video.

Finally, Mr Ng is the director of battery company Powermark Battery and Hardware. He was seen at work in his company in the video.

PAP will field more than 30 new faces at GE2025: PM

The eight are part of 30 new faces the PAP will field in GE2025, PM Wong said during a press conference on Saturday (12 April).

This is its largest slate of new faces in recent history, he added.

27 new faces were fielded at GE2020 and 24 in the two elections before that.

Mr Wong confirmed that the GE is approaching and the PAP had already finalised its candidates for the election.

They will be introduced progressively, “constituency by constituency”, he added.

PM Wong will run in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Mr Wong, who will be contesting a GE as PM for the first time, also announced that he would run in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

He contested there in GE2015 and GE2020 too, with the GRC formed in 2015.

For GE2025, the candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee will remain unchanged from GE2020, with Mr Wong joined again by Mr Alex Yam, Mr Zaqy Mohamad and Ms Hany Soh.

While the team in Marsiling-Yew Tee has not changed, the PM teased “more significant changes elsewhere”.

