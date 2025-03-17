‘Loads of exciting things ahead’: PAP’s Sun Xueling visits Punggol with 3 other MPs, sparks speculation about party’s latest team

PAP’s Sun Xueling visits Punggol with 3 other MPs, sparking election speculation for new GRC

On Sunday (16 Mar), Minister of State for Home Affairs, Social and Family Development Sun Xueling shared about her recent visit to Punggol in a Facebook post, sparking speculation about the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) latest team lineup for the newly formed Punggol GRC.

Shared about visit to Punggol with fellow MPs

Ms Sun, along with fellow Pasir Ris-Punggol MPs Teo Chee Hean, Janil Puthucheary, and Sharael Taha, visited key spots in Punggol, including Waterway Point and Waterway Park.

They also joined residents for a brisk walk to Punggol Digital District and visited the recently opened Punggol Coast Mall.

She expressed excitement about “joining the team” and said that “loads of exciting things” are in store for Punggol.

The post, which included a photo of the four MPs together, has led many to wonder if this will be the PAP’s official slate for Punggol GRC in the next General Election (GE).

New 4-member Punggol GRC created following EBRC report

According to the recent Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, the new four-member Punggol GRC was carved out from the five-member Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and the now-dissolved Punggol West SMC, where Ms Sun currently serves as MP.

Meanwhile, the remaining Pasir Ris districts have merged with parts of East Coast GRC to form the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

The change comes as Pasir Ris-Punggol saw a significant rise in electors, necessitating the split.

WP likely to challenge PAP in Punggol

As Singapore’s youngest town, Punggol has long been seen as an electoral battleground. Even back in 2017, one in ten residents was under four years old, highlighting its appeal to young families.

According to The Straits Times, the Workers’ Party (WP) is expected to mount a strong challenge in Punggol GRC, given its proximity to WP-held Sengkang GRC and the party’s active presence on the ground in recent years.

With a likely PAP-WP showdown on the horizon, all eyes will be on Punggol in the upcoming General Election.

Also read: GE2025: New Punggol GRC carved out after seeing ‘largest increase’ in electors since GE2020

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sun Xueling on Facebook.