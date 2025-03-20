MS Explains: Key changes to boundary lines for GE2025 & how they have evolved over past elections

MS Explains: How have boundary lines changed ahead of GE2025?

On 11 March 2025, Singapore’s Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) released its report outlining the redrawn constituencies for this year’s General Election (GE2025).

Five GRCs and six SMCs were added, while four GRCs and five SMCs were done away with.

Amidst the extensive modifications, some constituencies have remained unchanged.

These include five Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs): Bishan-Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Nee Soon, and Sengkang.

Four Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) have also been left intact: Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Marymount, and Pioneer.

We look at the key changes to boundary lines, and what this may mean for the general elections happening this year.

General trends: More SMCs and GRCs are smaller in size

Though this year’s report sees many changes — more GRCs, more SMCs, more MPs — these are trends that have been happening for the past few General Elections (GEs).

Since 2011, the number of SMCs has steadily increased from 12 to 15 in 2025.

The same can be said for GRCs — from 15 in 2011 to 18 this year.

The number of Members of Parliament (MPs) has also steadily risen from 87 in GE2011 to 97 in GE2025.

This is in response to the increase of more than 400,000 electors since 2011, from 2.35 million voters in 2011 to approximately 2.75 million voters in 2025.

New SMCs include Jalan Kayu and Bukit Gombak

Since previous GEs, new constituencies have been established to reflect demographic changes.

These adjustments are meant to maintain a balanced elector-to-MP ratio, ensuring fair representation across all constituencies.

For example, Bukit Batok and Fengshan SMCs were introduced ahead of GE2015, while Marymount and Punggol West SMCs were added in GE2020.

This year, the latter SMC — with around 26,000 voters — has been absorbed into a new four-MP Punggol GRC.

Other SMCs, like MacPherson and Yuhua, have been absorbed into other GRCs too.

Ahead of this year’s general elections, six new SMCs have been created. They are:

Bukit Gombak — about 26,000 voters

Jalan Kayu — about 30,000 voters

Jurong Central — about 30,000 voters

Queenstown — about 29,000 voters

Sembawang West — about 24,000 voters

Tampines Changkat — about 24,000 voters

Sembawang West SMC was created from parts of Sembawang GRC due to significant voter growth.

Similarly, a new Tampines Changkat SMC was formed from portions of Tampines GRC to manage the increasing number of electors.

Jurong Central SMC is introduced as a result of splitting Jurong GRC.

Changes to GRCs ahead of GE2025

To balance voter distribution, several GRCs have also been reconfigured in GE2025 — among them, Ang Mo Kio GRC, which has the most electors.

With about 191,000 voters, the large constituency has been split into a smaller Ang Mo Kio GRC and Jalan Kayu SMC.

The same can be said for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, which has been split into Punggol GRC and Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Meanwhile, the west side of Singapore sees a new West Coast-Jurong West GRC — made up of estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong.

To better reflect community identities, certain constituencies have also been renamed to have double-barrelled names.

For example, Marine Parade GRC has been rebranded as Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, to acknowledge “the identities of the geographical areas in the GRCs”.

Despite some major changes to some constituencies, opposition strongholds like Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC have retained their boundaries.

Boundary changes may lead to increased competition in GE2025

Political analysts have suggested that the reconfiguration of West Coast GRC could impact the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), who contested in this area in GE2020.

This could lead to more intense electoral competition, as parties adjust their campaign strategies to these new configurations.

The redistribution of voters may influence voter sentiments, making the contest in the west one to watch.

This year’s smaller-sized GRCs and an increase in SMCs could also create more competition as fewer resources are needed to coordinate when campaigning, NUS’ associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian told CNA.

Political analysts have noted that SMCs are particularly attractive to opposition parties who have fewer resources at their disposal.

Additionally, experts say that adding more SMCs is the “right move” to build stronger connections between voters and their constituencies.

With 15 SMCs — the highest number since the GRC system was introduced — more voters will have a single MP responsible for their constituency, potentially enhancing local accountability and responsiveness.

Boundary lines re-written ahead of GE2025

With the election drawing closer, candidates and parties will now need to recalibrate their approaches to the newly drawn battlegrounds.

Despite the electorate growing by over 400,000 voters since 2011, the number of MPs has increased proportionally, maintaining a consistent elector-to-MP ratio.

The electoral boundary changes ahead of GE2025 reflect Singapore’s efforts to maintain balanced representation amid demographic shifts.

Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) senior research fellow Gillian Koh noted the EBRC does its work in a politically neutral fashion, ST said.

While these changes enhance direct voter-MP connectivity and may create fairer electoral conditions, they also introduce new strategic challenges for both ruling and opposition parties.

For now, Singaporeans continue to await the announcement of this year’s candidates and party manifestos.

