Monitor lizards spotted ‘hugging’ under Punggol bridge, actually wrestling for dominance

Photographer amazed by monitor lizard wrestling match in Punggol, jokes that they are hugging

Two monitor lizards settled their rivalry in public, being spotted wrestling under a Punggol bridge.

Unfortunately for their reputation, their battle ended up seeming more like a friendly embrace instead.

Monitor lizards measured about a metre tall while standing on hind legs

On 28 July, 57-year-old finance manager Lee Li Ai posted photos of the wrestling ‘match’ on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

“Spotted another loving scene,” she joked.

The post gained more than 600 reactions, but many commenters missed the humour, clarifying that the lizards were fighting.

Ms Lee told MS News that she actually took the photos back on the morning of 10 Jan, but only shared them after joining the Facebook group recently.

On that day, she and her friends were walking towards Coney Island when they spotted the two monitor lizards already wrestling under the Punggol Promenade Bridge.

They stood about one metre tall on their hind legs, forelimbs wrapped around each other.

Monitor lizards wrestled to a stalemate

Ms Lee told MS News that she was amazed at seeing monitor lizards standing tall on land, as she had only seen them swimming or crawling before.

Monitor lizards typically wrestle for dominance over territory or a mate, in fights that can last for hours.

In a video taken by Ms Lee, the lizards appeared locked in a struggle, trying to unbalance and knock their opponent over.

However, neither seemed to be able to gain an advantage, resulting in long periods of hugging instead.

By the time Ms Lee left the area, the wrestling match had yet to end.

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Featured image adapted from Lee Li Ai on Facebook.