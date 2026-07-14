Roosters engage in cockfight below Marsiling HDB block, pigeon & hens spectate

Photographer films roosters having cockfight beside Marsiling HDB block, netizens say it’s normal behaviour

A grass patch beside a Marsiling HDB block became the site of a “vicious” battle last Sunday (12 July), as two roosters engaged in a cockfight.

They leapt into the air repeatedly, talons clashing, in front of a curious photographer, a pigeon, and several hens.

Roosters clash mid-air near Marsiling HDB block’s refuse chute

58-year-old project manager Han Chek Siew told MS News that he was passing by Block 15 Marsiling Lane just before 9am on 12 July when he noticed the kerfuffle.

He immediately began recording the uncommon sight of two junglefowl roosters fighting. They seemed to have picked a grass patch near the block’s refuse chute as the place to “settle” their dispute.

In the video, the roosters lead with their heads before simultaneously leaping into the air. The birds struck talon-on-talon, bouncing straight off one another.

From there, the cycle repeated.

One rooster appeared to be slightly bigger than its opponent, with larger hackles, which are the mane-like plumage on the neck.

A pigeon joined Mr Han in spectating the fight, though it decided to leave when the melee got more chaotic.

Larger rooster apparently wins fight, chases opponent off

Mr Han told MS News that several smaller hens nearby were watching the cockfight alongside another rooster.

As the fight progressed, the smaller rooster managed to leap over its opponent’s head, striking with its talons.

The larger rooster countered, turning the battle into a messy brawl.

Mr Han eventually decided to leave.

“Eventually, after I walked off, from a distance, I saw the bigger rooster chasing the smaller,” he said. The larger bird had seemingly come out on top.

Netizen suggests stepping in to break up fight

His Facebook post on 12 July received over 1,300 likes at the time of writing.

While Mr Han said he had never seen roosters fight before, several netizens claimed that it was “very normal” behaviour.

One commenter suggested stepping in to break up the fight, but was told by another user that they might team up to attack the good Samaritan.

A netizen joked that this was a preview of what would happen in the upcoming World Cup semi-final match between heated rivals Argentina and England.

Also read: Common mynas & Javan mynas fight over territory at Marina Grove roadside

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Featured image courtesy of Han Chek Siew and adapted from Han Chek Siew on Facebook.