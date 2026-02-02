Common mynas & Javan mynas fight over territory at Marina Grove roadside

Fight over territory breaks out involving common & Javan mynas at Marina Grove, all flee shortly after

A terrible fight broke out in Marina Grove last Sunday (25 Jan), involving some feisty mynas at the roadside.

The common and Javan mynas tussled allegedly over territory, piling on top of each other before they eventually fled the scene.

Mynas brawl on roadside, one gets pinned down by its neck

Eyewitness Andrew Hunt told MS News that he came across the altercation at 10.30am on 25 Jan.

At the time, Mr Hunt was driving to a bird-spotting location at Marina Grove when he saw the group fight.

It involved six birds in total, split between common mynas and Javan mynas. Common mynas are typically brownish, with a yellow eye patch.

Javan mynas, a very common introduced resident in Singapore, are darker and lack the yellow eye patch.

Both birds frequently inhabit areas across Singapore, although the Javan myna has become more commonplace.

The six mynas clashed in a cartoon cloud of violence, pecking and clawing. One myna even pinned another onto the road by its neck.

One comical photo showed a common myna in the air while the others attempted to leap for it.

‘Free-for-all’ fight in Marina Grove ends without winner

Mr Hunt described the brawl as a fight over territory.

“I wonder whether it was the difference in species that caused the fight?” He wondered.

While it seemed like a turf war split by species, Mr Hunt told MS News that it looked more like a six-bird free-for-all.

He saw two Javan mynas fighting on the road. One was on its back, but managed to seize the other’s face with its talons.

“Nobody won, they all just flew off in the end.” Mr Hunt explained, saying it lasted around a minute.

He described it as “fascinating” to watch nature at work, adding that he was taught not to interfere with nature in such situations.

An amused netizen joked that this constituted rioting and should warrant police attention.

Another user agreed that it was unlikely to be an interspecies fight, but rather over territory for food security.

