Baey Yam Keng clarifies that HDB cleaners taking photos with mobile phones are documenting work instead of slacking

Baey Yam Keng uses photos by HDB cleaners to validate inaccurate resident feedback

Tampines Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng took to Facebook on Monday (8 June) to say that HDB cleaners snapping photos with their mobile phones are not slacking.

Instead, the cleaners needed photos to document their work.

He showed an example of how the pictures were used to validate an inaccurate piece of feedback.

HDB cleaners required to document their work

“Residents might have seen cleaners carrying their mobile phones and taking photos in the estate,” Mr Baey wrote.

While it may come across as them slacking or not doing their work, he explained that this was part of the routine.

HDB cleaners are “required to document their work”, be it routine duty or responses to feedback.

“This will also allow me to supervise the work better and validate feedback and claims by feedback providers,” Mr Baey explained.

Photos from HDB cleaners clear their name from inaccurate report

He showed an anonymous resident’s feedback from 3 June, including a photo of a massive trash pile beside a recycle bin at Block 716 Tampines Street 71.

The resident claimed that the rubbish had not been cleared for three to four days since a OneService report.

However, Mr Baey provided four photos taken by cleaners on 27 May, 30 May, 31 May, and 2 June.

All of them showed no trash pile next to the recycling bin, even as recently as a day before the complaint.

The resident apologised for the wrong information after being shown the evidence.

Town Council penalises cleaners if they fail to clear trash in time

Mr Baey stated that the Town Council would penalise the cleaners if the trash pile had been left uncleared for more than a day.

If there is any lapse in service delivery, the town council has the right to impose penalties on the errant contractors.

Hence, cleaners needed visual evidence that they had done their work.

Residents have previously accused cleaners of “posing” for a photo instead of doing actual work.

In an October 2023 incident, the Town Council similarly explained that the photo was required for evaluation.

Also read: Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling finds drains choked by debris during recent rain, thanks cleaners who clear them

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.