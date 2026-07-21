2 MPs, Speaker of Parliament visit & reassure volunteers formerly under Faishal Ibrahim of continued support

Speaker of Parliament and MPs visit Faishal Ibrahim’s former volunteers at Meet-the-People Session on 20 July

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Members of Parliament (MPs), including Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, visited volunteers formerly under Faishal Ibrahim.

They assured the volunteers of their full support in this period.

Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim apologises to residents

On Monday (20 July), Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim suddenly resigned from political office.

He had made a “lapse of judgement” in his online interactions with a female member of the public.

In a Facebook post, he apologised to his residents in the Kembangan division of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

However, he expressed confidence that the other MPs would look after his former residents.

MPs pledge unwaving commitment to Kembangan residents

That Monday evening, three of the MPs visited Kembangan’s Meet-the-People Session (MPS).

They consisted of Mr Goh Pei Ming, Ms Diana Pang, and Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

Ms Tin Pei Ling was absent as a result of being overseas.

The MPs checked in on the Kembangan volunteers and reassured them of their full support.

“Our commitment to the community remains unwavering, and we will continue to do our utmost for the residents,” Mr Goh wrote on Facebook.

MPs record thank you message from resident to Faishal Ibrahim

Additionally, the MPs expressed gratitude for Assoc Prof Faishal’s dedication and service.

There was a resident at MPS this evening who tearfully insisted that we record a thank you message to send to him.

They thus promised to honour his legacy by working harder to serve residents across Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

After meeting Kembangan volunteers and residents, Mr Seah headed back to Block 246 Serangoon Avenue 3 for his own ward’s MPS, which is also held on Mondays.

The Speaker of Parliament ended his “very long day” with a surprise meal cooked by his son.

Also read: Faishal Ibrahim resigns over ‘lapse of judgement’ in interactions with female member of public

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Goh Pei Ming on Facebook.