Faishal Ibrahim resigns over ‘lapse of judgement’ in interactions with female member of public

PM Lawrence Wong accepts Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation over conduct that fell short of expected standards

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim resigned on Monday (20 July) after acknowledging that his interactions with a female member of the public fell short of the standards expected of a Political Office Holder and Member of Parliament (MP).

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong accepted his resignation, while Senior Minister of State (SMS) Zaqy Mohamad will be appointed Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs.

Woman and Faishal Ibrahim made harassment allegations against each other

In a statement issued through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Wong said the matter came to its attention about a month ago.

A female member of the public had emailed PMO concerning her interactions with Assoc Prof Faishal, prompting PM Wong to ask for “the matter to be looked into immediately”.

Most of their interactions took place through online messages, although they “also met on the sidelines of public events”.

Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the Police.

Following investigations and consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, it was assessed that neither party had committed a criminal offence. As such, no criminal action will be taken against either of them.

The matter nevertheless raised a separate question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal’s conduct met the standards expected of a Political Office Holder and MP.

Faishal Ibrahim says there was no physical relationship

In his resignation letter to PM Wong, Assoc Prof Faishal said there had been no physical relationship between him and the woman.

“While there was no physical relationship between us, and I did not intend for the interactions to develop into one, there was a lapse of judgment on my part in the way I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage,” he wrote.

He acknowledged that his conduct had fallen short of expected standards and said he had decided to step away from politics to devote his time and attention to his family.

Assoc Prof Faishal resigned with immediate effect as a Political Office Holder, MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, and member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a Facebook post, he apologised for letting down the residents and supporters who had placed their trust in him.

“I know that this news will come as a surprise to many,” he wrote, adding that he would not say more out of respect for his family’s privacy.

He also thanked residents for their friendship and support over the years, saying it had been a privilege to meet their families, listen to their concerns, and work alongside them.

“Thank you for your friendship and for the honour of allowing me to serve you. I will now be spending more time with my family,” he wrote.

I’m grateful for their support, especially my wife who has been standing by me throughout this difficult period.

PM Wong thanks Faishal Ibrahim for his contributions

PM Wong, meanwhile, acknowledged Assoc Prof Faishal’s decision to take responsibility for his conduct.

In his reply, PM Wong said he was saddened that Assoc Prof Faishal was leaving politics under such circumstances, but appreciated his decision to acknowledge his shortcomings and take responsibility.

PM Wong also thanked Assoc Prof Faishal for his contributions over two decades of public service, noting that he “played key roles in advancing initiatives that strengthened community resilience, supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders, and improved the outcomes for vulnerable families”.

He has worked hard as an MP and served his residents diligently. I thank him for his many contributions.

Remaining GRC MPs to serve Kembangan residents

Assoc Prof Faishal expressed confidence that Kembangan residents would continue to be well looked after by the other MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

He also asked fellow Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Seah Kian Peng to apologise to his residents and grassroots leaders on his behalf.

Mr Seah said the remaining MPs in the GRC would continue serving residents in Kembangan.

“Between us, we will handle all MPS cases and appeals, as well as continue the ongoing community initiatives that provide support for our elderly, vulnerable families, as well as improve community cohesion within Kembangan,” Mr Seah said.

He also assured residents of Braddell Heights that his work in Kembangan would not affect his commitment to them.

Also read: Koh Poh Koon resigns as Senior Minister of State due to ‘family reasons’, remains as Tampines GRC MP

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Featured image adapted from Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Facebook.