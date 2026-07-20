Value Meals vending machine at Upper Bukit Timah condo sparks concern over taxpayer funds, PA says none used

Value Meals vending machine at The Hillside condo sparks concern, PA says no public funds used

Should a Value Meals vending machine be made available to residents of a private condominium?

That was the question raised by a self-described “Concerned Gen Z Citizen”, who suspected taxpayer money had been used to subsidise the machine at The Hillside condominium on Upper Bukit Timah Road.

However, the People’s Association (PA) later clarified how the initiative was funded.

Netizen questions if taxpayer money was used for condo vending machine

On 15 July, a user on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit posted a photo of a Value Meals vending machine at The Hillside condominium.

Part of the Value Meals @ South West initiative, a partnership between the South West Community Development Council (CDC) and food service provider Select Group, the vending machines offer meals priced at S$3 or less.

Residents who receive credits through the Taste Asia app can also use them to redeem meals.

After seeing the Reddit post, Concerned Gen Z Citizen emailed MCCY and the People’s Association (PA) to ask whether taxpayer funds were being used to subsidise meals for private condominium residents, copying MS News in the correspondence.

“I strongly object to public tax dollars being used to subsidise meals inside private estates,” they told MS News.

As the machine displayed the logos of the PA and Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC), the citizen suspected that the initiative was financially supported by the former.

As the PA is funded by taxpayer money, they argued that public funds should instead be directed towards lower-income residents and estates.

Most Value Meals vending machines located at HDB blocks

According to the South West CDC, the majority of its Value Meals vending machines are located at HDB blocks.

Others can be found at community centres and public buildings, although some have also been installed in private estates.

South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling posted about the launch of the machine at The Hillside on 15 Jan, saying it would particularly benefit seniors and families looking for budget-friendly meal options.

Another machine was launched at Hillington Green condominium on 6 April 2025.

“This round-the-clock Value Meals initiative provides greater convenience to residents while ensuring meals remain affordable for all,” Ms Low wrote.

Concerned citizen still opposes machines in private estates

Despite being told that most of the machines were located at HDB blocks, Concerned Gen Z Citizen maintained that they should not be placed in private estates.

“Public funds should never be used to subsidise private estate amenities. Residents choose to live in private estates with the understanding that they pay for their own exclusivity,” they told MS News.

They acknowledged that condominium residents also pay taxes, but questioned whether they faced the same level of financial hardship as lower-income households.

If condo residents do face genuine financial distress, they have the option to sell their private property and move to an HDB flat.

PA says initiative is fully funded by Select Group

In response to MS News’ queries, a PA spokesperson clarified that the vending machine at The Hillside is funded by Select Group, with no costs borne by the Bukit Gombak grassroots organisations (GROs) or South West CDC.

Part of the “Bukit Gombak Cares” initiative, it aims to provide residents, especially seniors in the estate, with convenient and affordable meal options to help ease the cost of living.

The machine was installed through an arrangement between The Hillside’s Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) and Select Group, facilitated by the Bukit Gombak GROs.

Also read: Return Right reverse vending machine user frustrated after it rejects bottle due to ‘damaged barcode’

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Reddit.