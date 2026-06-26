Return Right reverse vending machine user frustrated after it rejects bottle due to ‘damaged barcode’

Recycling vending machine user frustrated after bottle rejected due to “damaged barcode”

A user of Singapore’s Return Right reverse vending machine (RVM) was left frustrated on 21 June after their bottle was rejected due to a “damaged barcode”.

This was despite the bottle appearing to be in good condition.

Bottle rejected due to damaged barcode

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the Original Poster (OP) shared a video showing their attempt to return a beverage bottle via one of the machines under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS).

The scheme allows consumers to receive a 10 cent refund for eligible beverage containers.

According to the post, the RVM indicated that the bottle could not be accepted because of a damaged barcode.

However, the OP disputed the machine’s assessment, claiming that the bottle was free of defects.

“Pure stupidity. No damage or whatsoever. Washed and dried for two days. Detect say damaged barcode,” the OP said.

The OP also criticised the newly implemented BCRS.

“Not surprised if they implement this stupid BCRS purely to earn more [money],” they added.

The video showed the OP attempting to insert a bottle into the machine, only for it to be rejected.

A message on the machine said: “We’re sorry, barcode is unreadable or damaged. Return this to any recycling bin near you. Remove and insert another container, or tap REFUND”.

Netizens share challenges with recycling machines

In response to the post, other netizens shared their personal challenges with the RVMs.

One netizen agreed with the OP, sharing that the machine is always “full” when they try to use it.

Another commenter advised the OP to try with the bottle turned the other way, to which the OP said they did so several times but it still did not work.

The BCRS team has also reached out to the OP via the comment section, asking for more information so they can investigate the issue.

Tried multiple times prior to taking video

The OP, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that the recycling machine was located at Hougang RiverCourt’s Sheng Siong.

“It’s the first time I’ve tried using the machine, and I had already tried six times before recording the video,” the OP said.

“Out of the six times, I also tried putting the bottle the other way round.”

The OP shared that they were annoyed with the fact that they were charged extra for the beverage, only for the refund to be denied by the machine.

They also said that they have replied to the BCRS team with the necessary information for their investigation.

BCRS Ltd is investigating the issue

In response to MS News’ queries, BCRS Ltd said it is aware of the issue and has reached out to the user for details of the transaction to assist with the investigation.

“We are still in the early days of the scheme, within the six-month transition phase, during which issues are being identified and progressively worked through,” BCRS Ltd said.

Members of the public who encounter issues with the return process are encouraged to submit their feedback at hi@returnright.sg or contact +65 6035 5882.

Also read: Return Right website launched to help S’pore residents find nearest recycling machines for beverage containers

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.