15 stuck on Universal Studios rollercoaster after technical malfunction, get safely evacuated without injuries

Universal Studios rollercoaster stops at safe position on track after malfunction

15 people were stuck on a rollercoaster ride in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) last Thursday (16 July) when a “technical malfunction” occurred, stalling the ride in mid-air.

Footage posted on XiaoHongShu showed the affected train stopped at a 45-degree angle on the track.

Stuck passengers sit calmly amid searing sunlight

In the clip, the train had eight cabins, with each cabin seating at most two people.

The stranded passengers seemed to be sitting calmly, though children were among them.

Some passengers appeared to be affected by the searing sunlight, with one shielding herself with a hand and another covering their head with a hood.

Workers seen next to stalled rollercoaster train

Two workers were also seen next to the train.

One of them seemed to be checking cables, while both of them climbed up and down the track while trying to rectify the problem.

Towards the end of the clip, a third worker approached the train with an umbrella in hand.

Netizens claim to have experienced other breakdowns

In the comments, netizens claimed to have experienced breakdowns at other attractions.

When a user asked whether the tourists would get compensation, another responded that they did not think so, as they had to leave after queuing for an hour after a ride broke down.

Universal Studios rollercoaster resumes operations on the same day

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson said the “technical malfunction” happened on the Enchanted Airways ride at 1.50pm on 16 July.

The ride automatically stopped at a safe position on the track according to established safety procedures.

Staff then assisted all 15 passengers to evacuate the ride in an orderly fashion, following standard operating procedures. No injuries were reported.

USS conducted a comprehensive safety check of the ride and confirmed that it complied with operational requirements; it then resumed operations on the same day.

RWS apologises for affected visitors

RWS apologised to the affected visitors for the inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

Visitor safety is its top priority, it said.

As such, USS will continue to implement strict safety and operational procedures.

MS News has reached out to RWS for more information.

Also read: USS Battlestar Galactica ride stalls mid-air for over 30 mins, 16 riders have to walk down tracks in rain

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Featured image adapted from 西海的星空.647A2A10 on XiaoHongShu.