USS Battlestar Galactica ride stalls mid-air for over 30 mins, 16 riders have to walk down tracks in rain

‘Temporary technical interruption’ stalls USS Battlestar Galactica ride, leaves riders hanging mid-air for up to 40 minutes

Sixteen visitors on Universal Studios Singapore’s (USS) Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon roller coaster were evacuated mid-air on Friday (28 Nov) after the ride suddenly stalled at around 5pm.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) told MS News that the attraction suffered a “temporary technical interruption”.

“As part of our strict safety protocols, it automatically stopped at a safe point on the track,” an RWS spokesperson said, adding that their operations team “promptly assisted all 16 riders to disembark” according to standard procedures.

No injuries were reported.

RWS confirmed that a full safety check has since been completed, and the ride will resume operations on Saturday (29 Nov) when USS reopens.

“The safety of our guests is always our top priority. We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our guests for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson added.

Riders stranded for up to 40 minutes in rain

A video posted on the SgfollowsAll Instagram page showed personnel in safety harnesses inspecting the stalled coaster high above the ground.

In another clip, several people could be seen carefully descending the track structure with assistance.

According to the Instagram post, guests were stuck for “30 to 40 minutes” — reportedly in the rain — before they were safely escorted down.

Not the first time ride has experienced issues

Battlestar Galactica has faced several technical issues since USS opened in 2010.

The attraction was halted for about 20 minutes in April 2016 due to what RWS described then as “a technical error”, requiring riders to be evacuated from the lower section.

Before that, the ride saw multiple closures, including a nearly two-year suspension before its reopening in May 2015.

The iconic duelling roller coaster — inspired by the American sci-fi series — features two high-speed tracks that launch simultaneously.

