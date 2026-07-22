30-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with lorry in Changi Village, driver assisting investigations

Male pedestrian dies in hospital after accident with lorry in Changi Village

A 30-year-old male pedestrian died on Monday (20 July) night after being involved in an accident with a lorry in Changi Village.

Footage of the incident posted on XiaoHongShu showed several vehicles stopped in the far-left lane before a traffic junction.

One lorry facing against direction of traffic in Changi Village

Among the vehicles that had stopped along Telok Paku Road in the clip were two lorries, one of which was facing against the direction of traffic.

The puzzled person who recorded it was heard wondering why this was so.

At least two police vehicles with flashing lights were also at the scene, with several officers pacing around the space between the two lorries.

Pedestrian taken to CGH unconscious after accident with lorry

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.55pm on 20 July.

It took place at the junction of Telok Paku Road and Changi Village Road, and involved a pedestrian and a lorry.

The 30-year-old male pedestrian was sent to Changi General Hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

However, he subsequently died there.

Additionally, a 37-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man Dies After Lorry Collides With Him In Jurong West, Driver Allegedly Fled Scene

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Featured image adapted from JmWei on XiaoHongShu.