Man Dies After Lorry Collides With Him In Jurong West, Driver Allegedly Fled Scene

Man Passes Away After Collision With Lorry In Jurong West

Last Friday (25 Aug), a 57-year-old man died after a lorry collided with him in Jurong West.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Authorities conveyed the man in a conscious state to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have confirmed that they received a report regarding the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Man dies after accident with lorry in Jurong West

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Bulim Avenue.

The victim was crossing the road when the lorry crashed into him. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert about the accident at 9.25am.

They sent the man to the National University Hospital in a conscious state. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received a report about the collision and are investigating the case.

Intersection of roads was under construction

Visiting the crash site on Monday (28 Aug), Shin Min Daily News noted that the junction was under construction with traffic police officers directing motorists.

An employee of a nearby factory told the Chinese daily that the heavy traffic during the peak-hour rush in the morning might have led to the accident.

She added that the ongoing construction works could have also been a contributing factor.

Another worker said that he heard about the accident, but was unaware of what happened after.

Victim’s loved ones seeking witnesses

Shin Min Daily News reporters also came across a post on the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook page asking witnesses to come forward with more information about the accident.

The post, which was believed to have been written by a close female friend or family member of the deceased, mentions that the victim was hit by a Malaysian-registered lorry.

Since the driver fled the scene, they are hoping that witnesses can offer video footage of what happened.

In response to netizens’ queries, the OP said that police have managed to get the lorry’s licence plate number via CCTV recordings.

However, they will only be able to arrest the driver when he re-enters Singapore.

She added that friends of the deceased were present at the time of the accident, but they were in too much of a panic to write down the lorry’s licence plate number.

