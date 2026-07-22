49-year-old woman locks herself in Bukit Panjang flat, apprehended under Mental Health Act

Police enter Bukit Panjang flat & apprehend woman as she might pose a danger to herself

A 49-year-old woman was apprehended by the police under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday (21 July) after she locked herself inside her flat in Bukit Panjang.

A video of the incident posted on TikTok showed a safety life air pack being deployed at the foot of the block.

Police & SCDF vehicles deployed in Bukit Panjang

The user’s post also depicted several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles parked near Block 207 Petir Road.

This included an ambulance and two fire engines.

At least 12 firefighters were at the scene, with some of them unloading equipment from a vehicle.

A resident who declined to be named told Shin Min Daily News that she observed about 20 police officers had gathered at a corridor on the second floor.

She also counted four police vehicles, an ambulance, three fire engines and two Special Operations Command (SOC) vehicles stationed downstairs.

At about 3pm, some officers knocked on her door as they were trying to contact the occupants of a neighbouring unit.

Bukit Panjang flat occupied by middle-aged couple

Another resident, 66-year-old retiree Madam Xiao (transliterated from Mandarin), said the flat next door was occupied by a middle-aged couple who had moved in six or seven years ago.

The husband works at an army camp in an administrative role while his wife used to work in an IT-related field but is now unemployed.

Madam Xiao was on good terms with the woman, and they often visited each other to chat.

The night before, the woman even visited her and the elderly woman told her about her granddaughter’s illness.

Thus, she did not expect the police to show up suddenly that afternoon.

Her calls to her neighbour were not answered, so she left her a voicemail.

2 safety life air packs deployed at Bukit Panjang block

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from Block 207 Petir Road at about 3.15pm on 21 July.

When officers arrived, they found that a 49-year-old woman had locked herself in a residential unit.

Officers from the SOC, Crisis Negotiation Unit and SCDF were activated as it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself.

SCDF said that two safety life air packs were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers also tried to gain access to the unit by rappelling down from a unit above.

Police enter Bukit Panjang flat after 2 hours, woman sent to hospital

Police officers finally gained entry into the flat at 5.30pm, more than two hours after the alert, SPF said.

The woman was apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

She was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus for treatment.

Police spotted with chainsaw

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the woman had already been taken away.

Her husband was seen speaking with officers.

Riot police were spotted with a chainsaw, though the front door of the flat showed no signs of forced entry.

Also read: 79-year-old man locks himself in Clementi flat, apprehended under Mental Health Act

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Featured image adapted from @hkm.rsd on TikTok.