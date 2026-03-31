79-year-old man locks himself in Clementi flat, apprehended under Mental Health Act

Police enter Clementi flat & apprehend man as he might pose a danger to himself

A 79-year-old man was apprehended by the police under the Mental Health Act on Monday (30 March) after he locked himself inside his flat in Clementi.

Photos of the incident posted on Threads showed a safety life air pack being deployed at the foot of the block.

Several police & SCDF vehicles deployed in Clementi

The user’s post also depicted several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles parked near Block 358 Clementi Avenue 2.

This included red police Special Operations Command (SOC) vehicles.

Part of the area had been cordoned off by the police, including the void deck.

SCDF deploys 2 safety life air packs

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from Block 358 at about 11.20am on 30 March.

When officers arrived, they found that a 79-year-old man had locked himself in a residential unit.

Officers from the SOC, Crisis Negotiation Unit and SCDF were activated as it was assessed that the elderly man might pose a danger to himself.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 11.45am, told MS News that two safety life air packs were deployed.

Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

Police enter Clementi flat after 2.5 hours

Police officers finally gained entry into the flat at 1.50pm, about 2.5 hours after the alert, SPF said.

The man was apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

No injuries were reported.

Also read: Man violates PPO & locks himself in Tampines flat with father-in-law, police enter & arrest him

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Featured image adapted from teckengchin on Threads.