Man violates PPO & locks himself in Tampines flat with father-in-law, police enter & arrest him

Man arrested by police for PPO violation after locking himself in Tampines flat with father-in-law on 28 Oct

Police arrested a man who had breached a Personal Protection Order (PPO) and locked himself inside a Tampines flat with a family member.

The 52-year-old man had allegedly threatened to kill his wife earlier in the day, causing her to flee with her daughter.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers also deployed safety air packs as a precaution.

PPO prohibited man from staying in same room as wife

The police told MS News that they received a call for assistance at Block 845 Tampines Street 83, at about 3.20pm on Tuesday (28 Oct).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the man’s wife said they had been married for 17 years and have two children.

Around five years ago, her husband became irritable and frequently lost control of his emotions for no reason.

Since 2022, the authorities had issued a PPO that prohibited him from staying in the same room as her.

Her husband thus slept in the living room, while the woman and her children slept in the bedrooms.

Neighbours also said they often heard arguments coming from the unit. One resident, Mr Huang (surname transliterated from Chinese), even claimed that police would show up nearly every month.

Man locks father-in-law with mobility issues in Tampines flat with him

On the day of the incident, the man allegedly lost control of his emotions again — he allegedly dragged a suitcase containing his wife’s clothes and personal belongings downstairs and threw it away.

“He kept provoking me to fight and threatened to kill me, I was terrified!” She alleged.

The woman took her four-year-old daughter and fled to a neighbour’s unit for help. They also alerted the police.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man reportedly locked himself inside his flat with his father-in-law, who had mobility issues.

SCDF team deploys safety air packs at the scene

The police told MS News that the man was assessed to pose a danger to himself and his family member locked inside the house.

Officers from the Special Operations Command (SOC), Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), and SCDF thus responded to the incident.

A photo showed SCDF personnel descending from the unit directly above, deploying safety netting as a precaution.

SCDF also told MS News that rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby. They deployed two safety air packs as a precautionary measure.

Police arrest man for PPO violation after entering Tampines flat

At around 6pm, the man relented and opened the door. Police officers subsequently entered the flat and arrested him for breach of a PPO.

The woman said the authorities contacted her afterwards and promised to issue a domestic exclusion order, prohibiting him from entering the unit.

However, she remained anxious as her husband still had a key to the flat — she feared that this would not be the last of his threats and harassment.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.