S’pore resident finds civet in small gap of HDB walkway ceiling, netizens say no need to call ACRES

Woman shocked to see civet awkwardly wedged in HDB walkway ceiling, it stares back at her

A woman in Singapore was walking home recently when she noticed a civet in a small gap of an HDB sheltered walkway ceiling.

Wanting to make sure she was doing the right thing, the woman checked with a Facebook wildlife group on whether to contact the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

The netizens urged her to leave the civet alone instead, some more aggressively than others.

Civet wedges itself in HDB sheltered walkway ceiling, stares down at people

51-year-old project executive Mdm Woon told MS News that she was walking home with her daughter at around 12.30pm on 19 July.

While they were at a sheltered walkway in Henderson Crescent, they looked up and “got a shock” when they saw a black shape on the ceiling.

It turned out to be a civet, using its legs and body to hold itself in a small gap between a wall and a metal beam.

The civet looked straight down at Mdm Woon and her daughter, remaining completely silent.

“We are unsure if it was struck or just chilling. It was an awkward position since it was holding itself between the wall and metal [beam],” she said to MS News.

Netizens say don’t call ACRES if civet not in distress

Mdm Woon decided to check in with the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on Facebook to decide on the next course of action.

“Saw this, should I call ACRES?” she asked in her post, alongside a photo of the civet.

The post gained over 1,100 reactions and 131 comments at press time.

Many wildlife enthusiasts resoundingly urged Mdm Woon to leave the civet alone if it didn’t look to be in distress.

Several others made the same argument, but more aggressively. One even asked: “What’s wrong with you?”

Another commenter explained that ACRES exists to save injured or displaced wildlife.

Civet gone from walkway ceiling the next day

Mdm Woon updated the post to say that she did not call ACRES.

She explained to MS News that the “awkward angle” the civet was in made her unsure if it was in distress or not.

Most replies are nice, some just full of anger for nothing.

After some reassurance that the animal was safe, Mdm Woon and her daughter left the area.

She added that the civet was gone by the time she passed by again the next day.

Also read: Civets on a night out? Curious pair spotted exploring HDB corridor after dark

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mdm Woon and adapted from Ming Woon on Facebook.