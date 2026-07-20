Veteran HK actor Patrick Tse dies aged 89, children rush back to city for funeral

HK actor Patrick Tse passes away in hospital after ‘period of declining health’

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse has died at the age of 89, his children announced.

His son, actor and singer Nicholas Tse, and daughter Jennifer are reportedly rushing back to the Chinese city for his funeral.

Patrick Tse was ‘surrounded by the love of his family’

In an Instagram story on Monday (20 July), Jennifer and Nicholas said their father passed away peacefully in hospital, “surrounded by the love of his family”.

This came after a period of declining health for the movie icon.

He lived a “remarkable and accomplished” life and “brought joy” to people with his “unmistakable spirit”, they noted, adding:

His passion, charisma, and contributions to Hong Kong cinema touched generations, and we know he will be remembered fondly by so many.

They thanked fans for their love, support and condolences, but asked for privacy as they mourned their loss.

His father believed that ‘the show must go on’: Nicholas

Nicholas, who is currently on a concert tour in mainland China, posted on Instagram that his father gave his whole life to the entertainment industry as he hoped to spread happiness to his audiences.

Even during his low points, he would be determined to give his best to the screen, and always repeated the mantra: “The show must go on”.

He urged fans who miss his father not to cry or be sad, as he would think that wasn’t cool. Instead, they should keep the image of the charming and smiling actor in their hearts, he added.

Nicholas has returned to Hong Kong to handle his father’s funeral arrangements, reported The Standard HK.

Jennifer, who is living in Canada with her husband and children, is also expected to return to the city.

Patrick Tse was in the industry for over 60 years

Tse, known affectionately as “fourth brother”, was a veteran of the entertainment industry for more than 60 years, with credits in more than 200 films, including classics like “A Better Tomorrow”.

Though he was extremely popular in the 1960s and 1970s, he had never won an award as the Hong Kong Film Awards were established in 1982, when he had already scaled back his work.

But in 2022, Tse won the Best Actor award for his role in “Twilight”, becoming the oldest Best Actor winner in the history of the Hong Kong Film Awards at the age of 85.

He was also the only actor to receive the Best Actor award after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Patrick Tse last seen in public in April

Since that award, Tse had rarely been seen in public.

But in April, he was spotted having coffee with friends at The Peak, which was his final reported public appearance.

Sitting in a wheelchair looking noticeably thinner than before, he still sported his signature ponytail and was warm and approachable, agreeing to take photos with members of the public.

Also read: Veteran HK actor Benz Hui dies aged 76 from organ failure

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Featured image adapted from HK01 and Jennifer Tse 謝婷婷 on Facebook.