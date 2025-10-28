Veteran HK actor Benz Hui dies aged 76 from organ failure

HK actor & Singapore PR Benz Hui dies at age 76 in early hours of 28 Oct

Veteran Hong Kong (HK) actor Benz Hui passed away at 2.30am on Tuesday (28 Oct), aged 76.

Hui, a Singapore permanent resident (PR), was reported to be in critical condition yesterday.

Singtao Headline reported that his cause of death was multiple organ failure as a result of cancer.

His family and friends were by his side in his final moments.

Hui’s family is currently arranging for his funeral.

The HK actor is credited with being in 172 films over 51 years.

Former MP Lee Bee Wah expresses condolences

Former Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah also expressed her condolences on Facebook.

“It’s so sad to lose a great guy. Deepest condolences to the family,” she wrote.

Ms Lee posted a photo of herself with Hui, alongside his wife Angeli Lung and daughter Charmaine Hui.

Hui and his family owned a home in Yishun, with Ms Lee announcing his residency in a Facebook post seven years ago.

He had been seen playing video games such as Mario Party and Mario Kart with his daughter in a YouTube video posted on 19 Oct.

The video’s comments are now filled with farewells from Hui’s fans.

Featured image adapted from @benz_hui on Instagram and Lee Bee Wah on Facebook.