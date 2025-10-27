HK actor Benz Hui reportedly critically ill in hospital, celebrity friends rush to visit him

Several celebrities & TVB producers seen visiting Benz Hui in hospital

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, who is a Singapore permanent resident, is reportedly critically ill in a hospital in the Chinese city.

His condition is so serious that many of his celebrity friends have already rushed to visit him in the hospital, reported HK media outlet Sing Tao Headline on Monday (27 Oct).

Benz Hui last appeared in YouTube video on 19 Oct

Hui, 76, had recently been active on social media, appearing in videos with his daughter Charmaine on YouTube.

Their most recent video was posted on 19 Oct, which showed them playing Mario Kart.

However, Sing Tao received news on Monday that the veteran actor had suddenly fallen ill and been warded in an unspecified hospital in Hong Kong.

Celebrites including Charmaine Sheh visit Benz Hui in hospital

Reporters stationed outside the hospital reported a host of celebrities and TVB producers visiting Hui in hospital.

One of the most famous names was actress Charmaine Sheh, who arrived at about 7pm and did not talk to the media.

Sheh, who has worked with Hui in several shows, was earlier asked about Hui at an event in Macau, and said she had known about his health issues for a while and was dealing with it.

However, she declined to disclose more details about his condition, saying she would wait for his family to reveal it.

When asked how Hui was when they filmed a show at the end of last year, she said he was “OK”.

Other HK celebrities seen outside the hospital were actor Raymond Wong and his wife Kaka Mok, and actors Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Michael Miu, Jaime Chik, Edwin Siu, Priscilla Wong, Bosco Wong, Dayo Wong, Au Yeung Tsan Wah and Mak Cheung Ching.

TVB assistant director Man Wai-hung and producers Lam Chi-wah, Wen Weihong and Lin Zhihua were also spotted.

All of them declined to speak to the media when approached.

Benz Hui became an Yishun resident in 2018

Hui, who has starred in hundreds of TVB serials over a career spanning more than 50 years, became an Yishun resident in 2018 when he bought a 4,000 sq ft bungalow in the area.

He has close links to Singapore as his wife is Singaporean, and his Singapore-born daughter opened a bakery and HK-style café here.

The HK star was seen out and about frequently, even helping out at his daughter’s café and selling baked goods at AMK Hub.

Featured image adapted from Benz Hui on Instagram and Sing Tao Headline.