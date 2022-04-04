TVB Actor Benz Hui Helps Out At Daughter’s Café In Wheelock Place

It’s always heartwarming to see parents being completely supportive of their children’s dreams.

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui is one such dad. The TVB star was happy to lend a financial hand to his daughter Charmaine Hui to launch her F&B businesses in Singapore, and it looks like his involvement doesn’t stop there.

Recently, YouTuber Ms Karman visited Ms Charmaine’s latest café and was lucky enough to spot Mr Hui himself.

Mr Hui, who is a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), clearly has no qualms about being a very hands-on investor.

He was seen personally helping out at the Orchard eatery and made a brief appearance in Ms Karman’s video to recommend a few dishes.

Benz Hui helps serve food and clear tables at café

On 10 Mar, Singapore-based Hong Kong YouTuber Ms Karman posted a review of Juju, a cha chaan teng in Wheelock Place.

It’s the newest of Ms Hui’s three cafés. She has another one just next door called Bakeaholic, which also has an outlet in Yishun.

Mr Hui was there on the same day as Ms Karman. He was spotted assisting with the restaurant’s day-to-day operations, including serving food and clearing tables.

Source

Mr Hui’s behaviour earned him praise for being so humble and down-to-earth.

One netizen confirmed that he has indeed seen Mr Hui helping at the cafe, along with his Singaporean wife.

Source

Another Facebook user described Juju’s food as “reasonably good” and its “pricing acceptable”.

Source

He also reported that Mr Hui, who was “very friendly and humble”, obliged photo requests and chatted with them before serving other diners.

Recommends dishes to customers

In Ms Karman’s vlog, she even managed to score a brief interview with Mr Hui on camera.

When she asked him to recommend a few dishes, he mentioned their curry fishballs and egg luncheon meat noodles.

Source

According to Mr Hui, their instant noodles are imported from Hong Kong and taste different from the ones sold in Singapore.

In the end, he cheerfully encouraged customers to “try them all”.

Come for lunch & a picture with a celeb

The F&B scene in Singapore can be very competitive, especially with so many new eateries popping up everywhere.

However, it looks like Juju won’t have problems attracting diners not just with its authentic cha chaan teng fare, but also with such great service from its boss’s famous father.

Featured image adapted from @charmainexhui on Instagram & Ms Karman K妈新活 on YouTube.