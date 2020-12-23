Actor Benz Hui Shows Support For Daughter’s Café, Bakeaholic’s Opening

If there’s one thing that came out of the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period in Singapore, it’s Circuit Bakers.

Trapped at home for hours on end every day, many found their love of baking. One of them is Charmaine Hui, Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter.

Back in Jun, Charmaine started a home-based bakery business and a dizzying few months later on Monday (21 Dec), she officially opened her own café, Bakeaholic at Yishun.

And her father was happy to grace the grand opening event.

He is currently a Singapore Permanent Resident and his family lives in Singapore. Incidentally, they stay in Yishun — which is partly why the café’s location is there.

Even ex-MP Lee Bee Wah paid the café a visit on its opening day.

Café Bakeaholic opens on 21 Dec

Tucked in a quiet corner of Yishun, Café Bakeaholic opened their doors to the public on Monday (21 Dec).

According to 8 Days, as new café owner, Charmaine, bustled about, her father lent his support by looking on from the sidelines.

Mr Hui has been shuttering back and forth for filming throughout the Covid-19 period, only returning to Singapore at the end of the year, reported Shin Min Daily News.

And since his return to our island city, he’d been busying himself with his daughter’s new café — also his first business investment in Singapore.

Benz Hui thanks ex-MP Lee Bee Wah for help

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Hui also expressed his gratefulness for the help ex-MP Lee Bee Wah has given the café.

It was only with her help that the café could open within such a short timespan of a few months, he added.

Incidentally, Dr Lee also dropped by to pay Bakeaholic a visit on its opening day, sharing a photo or 2 with Benz Hui and his wife.

The ex-politician also took to Facebook to share about Bakeaholic.

She sang praises about the drinks and pastries but also cheekily added that visitors of the café might even be able to catch Benz Hui there.

Charmaine Hui will personally bake & cook at café

According to 8 Days, Mr Hui has always encouraged his daughter to realise her dream of opening a café.

He had also expressed his continuous support for Ms Hui’s passions when speaking to Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Hui herself played a huge role in curating the café menu that consists of healthy pastries and even had a hand in the design and management of the café renovations.

As the café officially opens, Ms Hui will also be taking charge of the baking and cooking duties, alongside her chef.

The café is in Yishun because, as she tells 8 Days, her neighbourhood doesn’t really have one. Filling a niche, as it were.

Pay a visit to Café Bakeaholic in Yishun

If you wish to show your support Bakeaholic, here’s how to get there.

Café Bakeaholic

Address: 25 Springside Green, The Brooks ll, #01-12/13

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Who knows, you might even be able to catch Benz Hui sipping on a cup of coffee while you’re there!

