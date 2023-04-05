Benz Hui Makes Surprise Appearance At AMK Hub, Helps Daughter Sell Baked Goods At Booth

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Benz Hui Makes Surprise Appearance At AMK Hub On 4 Apr

It’s not unusual to see pop-up booths at our heartland shopping malls, selling all sorts of products ranging from food to handcrafted items.

One such booth at AMK Hub, however, turned into the location of a ‘meet and greet’ session after TVB star Benz Hui appeared at the stall.

Turns out, the veteran actor had headed down to the stall to support his daughter, who runs a bakery and HK-style café here in Singapore.

Benz Hui makes surprise appearance at AMK Hub & take pictures with fans

On Monday (4 Apr) evening, Benz Hui was spotted at a pop-up booth at AMK Hub, ‘selling’ baked goods like egg tarts and pineapple buns.

Upon seeing the veteran actor, many shoppers crowded around the booth, turning the occasion into a fan meet of sorts.

Many of them also requested photos with the Hong Kong star, to which he happily obliged.

Turns out, the 74-year-old actor was there to support his daughter, who runs Café Bakeaholic and JUJU — a bakery and HK-style café respectively, here in Singapore.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Hui said he’s grateful for everyone’s support, and jokingly played down his ‘star power’.

He also shared that he will be making appearances at his daughter’s booth — at Basement 2 of AMK Hub — over the next six evenings.

Daughter opened 3 F&B concepts within 2 years

Mr Hui’s daughter, Charmaine, opened three eateries in Singapore within a short span of two years.

Her first foray into the F&B industry came in the form of Café Bakeaholic at Springleaf.

In early 2022, she opened her second Bakeaholic outlet at Wheelock Place.

A few months later, Charmaine launched JUJU — an HK-style café — right next to the Bakeaholic outlet at Wheelock.

Responding to questions about a potential fourth dining experience, Mr Hui coyly said there are no such plans for now.

If you’d like to support Charmaine and try your luck at catching her famous father in person, be sure to head down to the booth at AMK Hub soon.

Here’s how you can get there:



Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 569933

Dates: 3-9 Apr 2023

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

The booth is at level B2 in front of Malaysia Boleh. They’ll only be there till this Sunday (9 Apr), so don’t miss your opportunity.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Juju 津津 Wheelock Place and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.