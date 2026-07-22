NDP 2026: Over 2K seniors & persons with disabilities set to attend rehearsals and main event at National Stadium

‘National Day is a celebration for everyone’: NDP 2026 brings more seniors & beneficiaries to National Stadium

More than 2,000 beneficiaries from over 50 organisations will get to experience this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) live as organisers step up efforts to make Singapore’s birthday celebrations more inclusive.

Speaking to the media last Saturday (18 July), NDP 2026 Outreach Committee Chairman COL(NS) Chow Cheok Kai said this year’s outreach efforts are centred on ensuring the spirit of National Day goes “beyond the stadium”.

Over 2,000 beneficiaries invited across six NDP shows

This year, the NDP 2026 Outreach Committee partnered the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) to invite more than 2,000 beneficiaries to attend six National Day shows at the National Stadium.

The beneficiaries come from over 50 organisations, including social service agencies, community organisations and volunteer groups.

According to COL Chow, the move back to the National Stadium has made it possible to welcome more seniors and persons with mobility needs.

“The National Stadium offers significantly better accessibility and infrastructure compared to the Padang,” he said.

“This enables us to safely and comfortably welcome more beneficiaries, including seniors and persons with mobility needs, who may previously have found it difficult to attend.”

During the National Education Show on 18 July, beneficiaries were seen enjoying the parade, waving Singapore flags during the National Anthem and interacting with the male merlion, August, this year’s NDP mascot.

More than 200 youth volunteers support beneficiaries

To support the outreach effort, more than 200 Youth Corps Singapore volunteers will be deployed as befrienders throughout the six shows.

The volunteers accompany beneficiaries throughout their visit, assist with wayfinding and help ensure they have a comfortable experience at the National Stadium.

Volunteer Komal Bhandari, 20, assisted beneficiaries as they entered the stadium.

She wanted to step forward to support NDP 2026’s efforts to reach out to beneficiaries, finding the experience of befriending and assisting them deeply rewarding.

COL Chow said volunteering at NDP provides another way for young Singaporeans to contribute to the nation’s birthday celebrations.

“It is an alternative way for them to participate and contribute to NDP, assisting with beneficiary engagement, event support, wayfinding and ensuring our beneficiaries have an enjoyable and memorable experience throughout their visit.”

Outreach extends beyond the National Stadium

The outreach effort also extends beyond the parade itself.

Ahead of the National Education Shows, NDP teams visited 93 primary schools, special education schools and madrasahs over four weeks, reaching Primary 5 students through interactive sharing sessions led by serving and National Servicemen.

August, the NDP mascot, also made appearances at schools, including Jing Shan Primary School, where students interacted with the mascot during one of the engagement sessions.

NDP celebrations to reach more than 10,000 nursing home residents

NDP 2026 is also introducing NDP Cheers to Nursing Homes.

Working with ACES Cares, a local charity, the initiative will bring National Day celebrations directly to more than 10,000 beneficiaries across 40 nursing homes who may otherwise be unable to attend the parade.

Each participating home will receive a Grant-A-Wish item worth up to S$1,000, meals for residents and a National Day cake.

Volunteers and corporate partners will also organise activities such as games, mini-carnivals and interactive sessions with residents.

A celebration for everyone

COL Chow said the committee hopes every beneficiary leaves knowing they are an important part of Singapore’s story.

We hope every beneficiary leaves knowing that they are an important part of Singapore’s story and that National Day is a celebration for everyone.

He added that the outreach initiatives are intended to remind Singaporeans that nation-building goes beyond a single day of celebrations.

“Together, through small acts of kindness and shared experiences, we can continue building a Singapore where everyone has a place to belong,” he said.

Also read: Mascots steal the show at NDP 2026 rehearsals with adorable dance moves & chaotic energy

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Featured image courtesy of MS News and NDP 2026 EXCO.

Photography by Toan Ngo Huy for MS News.