Mascots steal the show at NDP 2026 rehearsals with adorable dance moves & chaotic energy

NDP 2026 rehearsals turn heads with energetic mascots

As Singapore gears up for its 61st birthday, performers have been hard at work preparing for the National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 at the National Stadium.

Rehearsals have already begun, with previews taking place in the lead-up to the actual day on 9 Aug, giving lucky members of the public a chance to catch the action ahead of the official parade.

This year’s show is themed “Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!” and will feature over 2,600 performers and 36 artistes.

Singaporeans can also look forward to NDP’s first-ever drone light show, which has been billed as the “largest indoor special effects presentation to date”.

But it seems that some spectators at the rehearsals have been slightly distracted by another part of the show: an adorable line-up of mascots giving their absolute all.

Audiences can’t help but enjoy mascots’ dance moves

The clips have turned the spotlight on some of the more underrated mascots in this year’s line-up, with several netizens especially charmed by BRAVE’s “cute” design and enthusiastic moves.

BRAVE is the round blue mascot from the National Council of Social Service’s (NCSS) Beyond the Label campaign, which addresses the stigma surrounding mental health conditions in Singapore.

During one segment of the performance, an audience member spotted BRAVE bopping enthusiastically to the music.

She later shared a clip on TikTok of the mascot throwing itself into the performance with abandon, much to the amusement of viewers.

Another audience member also found themselves “thoroughly entertained by the mascots”, posting a montage of them “working hard” in service of the nation.

In one rehearsal, a mascot even appeared to deflate before its performance, prompting laughs from the audience and jokes that it was trying to “chao keng” right before the show.

Despite the mishap, many praised the mascots for giving their all even during rehearsals.

Meet the mascots of NDP2026

Besides BRAVE, this year’s show features six other familiar mascots: August, Singa, Sharity Elephant, Captain Green, Nila, and Becky Bunny.

August, NDP’s own beloved mascot, was designed by full-time national serviceman Corporal (NS) Royston Lim in 2021. He is a male merlion with “a strong love for Singapore”.

Of course, many Singaporeans will also recognise Singa the Kindness Lion, the official mascot of the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM).

Although Singa famously “resigned” in 2013, he has continued his mission of encouraging a more gracious and courteous society.

First introduced in 1984, Community Chest mascot Sharity Elephant is a cuddly pink elephant known for his generous spirit and for encouraging young Singaporeans to “care for and share with others”.

Captain Green, the mascot of the National Environment Agency (NEA), was introduced in 1990 to raise social responsibility and environmental awareness.

More than three decades later, he continues to be a “greenfluencer”, inspiring Singaporeans to adopt a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable lifestyle.

Rounding out the line-up are Nila and Becky Bunny.

Named after Sang Nila Utama, Nila was the official mascot of the 28th Southeast Asian Games and the 8th ASEAN Para Games, and is known for his fiery red mane and sporting spirit.

Meanwhile, Becky Bunny, the cheerful and adventurous Families for Life mascot, helps promote family values such as love, care, commitment, and respect at events across Singapore.

Also read: Rain, reunion & renewal at NDP 2025: S’poreans in the stands rise up for nation’s 60th

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Featured image adapted from @kongnoisseur on TikTok, @joeyluckclub on TikTok, and @jilly_pootpoot on TikTok.