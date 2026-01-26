Rival otter families clash at Alexandra Park Connector, disappear underwater in brief fight

An otter riot.

By - 26 Jan 2026, 6:05 pm

Otter families engage in territorial clash in Alexander Canal, charge in formation

Two otter families engaged in a clash at Alexandra Canal yesterday morning (25 Jan), treating curious onlookers to a synchronised charge accompanied by loud battle cries.

Both sides dived upon contact and vanished from view, leaving the outcome inconclusive.

Otter families dive in Alexandra Canal after group charge

After footage of the encounter was uploaded on Facebook, the original poster (OP), who wished to be referred to as “Loonz”, told MS News that it occurred at about 7.50am last Sunday.

The video showed both families mid-charge in Alexandra Canal near Alexandra Primary School, slicing through the water in what appeared to be “battle formations”.

Source: Loonz on Facebook

The larger group on the right let out loud squeaks as they surged forward, thrashing through the water.

otter families clash

Source: Loonz on Facebook

Loonz told MS News that he did not realise it was a clash at the time, initially describing it as a gathering.

However, a commenter later identified the incident as a “territorial clash” between two rival otter families.

Source: Facebook

Just as both families reached each other, they immediately dived and vanished from sight.

otter families clash

Source: Loonz on Facebook

Only two otters from the right-side family remained at the surface, briefly tangling with each other, seemingly to confirm they were on the same side.

Source: Loonz on Facebook

After a short while, the otters resurfaced and continued swimming to the right, with the fight appearing to be brief.

otter families clash

Source: Loonz on Facebook

Otter families supposedly eating & raising young prior to clash

Loonz said the family on the left had been eating upstream prior to the clash, sharing a photo of one of them enjoying breakfast.

otter families clash

Image courtesy of Loonz

He added that the larger otter family on the right might have been raising their pups further downstream.

Although Loonz left the scene after filming the video, he later spotted the larger otter family at the Singapore River near the Four Points by Sheraton Singapore hotel at around 9.20am.

Otter turf wars aren’t unheard of in Singapore, with several clashes between different families having gone viral in the past.

Featured image adapted from Loonz on Facebook.

