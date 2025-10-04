‘They must’ve taken the Mandai shuttle bus’: Otters seen running through Khatib MRT station

Netizen spots otters running through MRT station & records them

A family of otters were recently seen running through Khatib MRT station, catching commuters by surprise.

A 19-second video of the ‘excursion’ was shared on the Singapore Subreddit on Wednesday (1 Oct).

Otters run through Khatib MRT before heading off into park

In the video, three otters can be seen running through a shaded area in the MRT station.

After scurrying past the original poster (OP), the trio made their way into an unshaded area before propping themselves on a ledge next to a park.

A few seconds later, the otters waddle into a nearby bush separating the park from the MRT station.

Upon realising the location of the encounter, netizens couldn’t help but joke that the otters had taken the shuttle bus that runs between Khatib MRT station and Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Others couldn’t help but crack jokes at the encounter.

OP surprised to see otters so far from river & lake

Speaking to MS News, the OP, who identified himself as Caleb, said he was on his way home when he saw the otters.

Caleb shared that he was “not alarmed at all” and, in fact, found the otters cute.

He was, however, surprised to see otters so far from a river or lake.

All in all, Caleb found it fascinating to see how wildlife has adapted to an urban country like Singapore:

I find it interesting to see how much the wildlife has adapted to city life in Singapore, it’s not something you see too much of in other cities.

He added that he recorded a video of the animals as his wife loved otters.

NParks advises against touching, chasing, or cornering otters, despite how adorable they are. This is especially the case for romps that comprise pups.

Also read:Car & bus drivers wait patiently as otters lepak while crossing road in Toa Payoh

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Wikipedia.