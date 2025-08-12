Car & bus wait patiently as otters lepak while crossing road in Toa Payoh

Car waits calmly as otters hold up traffic along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

Singapore’s wildlife encounters never cease to amaze, and this time, it is the otters stealing the spotlight once again, right in the middle of a road in Toa Payoh.

A TikTok video posted by @mylifeoftext, who wished to be known as Ms J, showed a white car waiting patiently on the road while otters lounged in front of it.

The clip, seemingly filmed from an overhead vantage point, showed the stationary car in a turning lane. An SBS Transit bus soon pulled up behind the vehicle.

Despite the traffic hold-up, the otters remained unfazed as they continued frolicking on the road. At least four otters were seen in the video.

Car & bus turned after otters crossed road

Ms J shared with MS News that the incident occurred on Monday (11 Aug) at about 6pm, when she and her kids were crossing from Bishan Circular Cycling Ramp to Toa Payoh.

“I thought it was really cute that the otters were oblivious to the inconvenience they were causing. They were dashing here and there, some were rolling about the road, unfazed that a car had stopped right in front of them,” she added.

Ms J also speculated that the otters were from the Bishan family.

The white car and the bus only proceeded after the otters made their way across the road safely.

In a subsequent video, the otters were seen occupying a section of the kerb separating the turn and the busy Braddel Road.

Netizens praise driver’s patience, but point out bus-only lane

A handful of TikTok users lauded the car driver for their patience.

However, many also pointed out that the white car was breaking traffic rules for driving on the bus-only lane.

