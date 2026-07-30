Indonesian woman allegedly suffers nerve damage after getting acupuncture in Japan

Woman suffers nerve damage in foot after acupuncture in Japan

A woman from Indonesia suffered nerve damage in her foot after getting acupuncture done at a clinic in Abeno Ward, Osaka, Japan, on 8 June.

She shared about the undesirable outcome of her supposed treatment in a series of TikTok posts on 28 June.

In one of her videos, the woman demonstrated that she couldn’t move her left foot when she tried to walk the day after getting the treatment.

To move, she needed to drag her left foot along.

Woman diagnosed with left foot drop

The day after she received acupuncture, the woman consulted with an orthopaedic doctor in Osaka.

She was then diagnosed with a suspected left peroneal nerve palsy, or left foot drop.

The medical report stated that the woman had received acupuncture on both lower limbs the day before and experienced pain.

On the morning of the consultation, she began experiencing a left foot drop.

An examination revealed that the woman’s symptoms are likely due to nerve damage.

To prevent joint contracture, or permanent stiffness of the joint, the woman was advised to undergo external fixation, a surgery in which metal pins or wires are inserted through the skin and into the bone.

Woman unable to check if clinic was licensed

Responding to comments, the woman said she experienced tingling and numbness in her left foot during the trip.

As it would not go away despite trying to massage, apply ointment, and soak her foot in warm water, her friend suggested she get acupuncture.

Her friend then brought her to the clinic having checked its website and Google reviews.

Woman seeks help to sue clinic in Japan

The woman suspects that the acupuncture procedure caused nerve damage because the needle was inserted too deeply into the nerve and the electric current was so strong that her nerve short-circuited.

She also shared that she now has to undergo therapy for two months, adding that it would be “bad news” if there is no development.

As she suffered an infection and serious nerve damage, the woman sought information on how to file a lawsuit against the clinic involved.

She also said she needed to find a lawyer in Japan to help her with the case.

Also read: Doctor in S’pore suspended for 13 months after neglecting patient’s foot infection, leading to amputation

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Featured image from @hanieebees on TikTok.