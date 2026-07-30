Dog in China returns home 10 days after being swept away by flood

Dog in China returns home after going missing for 10 days

In Baise, Guangxi, China, a dog which had been swept away by floodwaters earlier this month made a miraculous return to its owner.

Despite extensive searches along the riverbank, the pet dog was nowhere to be found.

It was only 10 days later that the dog, named Zhanlang, appeared back home.

Pet dog lost more than 12kg and had scars

Zhanlang’s owner, Mr Lu (name transliterated from Mandarin), said that he had raised the Belgian Malinois for three years.

He was on the verge of giving up his frantic search when Zhanlang suddenly appeared at his doorstep last Tuesday (21 July).

The reunion was emotional. Zhanlang, who once nearly 25 kilograms, had dropped to just over 12 kilograms and was covered in scars.

“I don’t know how far he had been swept away,” said Mr Lu.

“When I saw him today, he was crying, and I was crying too. He actually found his way back.”

He added that he could not imagine how much hunger, exhaustion, and danger his dog had endured in the past 10 days.

Owner fed it food in small amounts due to its weak condition

Worried that Zhanlang might be unable to handle large amounts of food at once, Mr Lu fed him gradually.

“I prepared some rice porridge first and fed him a few pieces of meat. We’ll nurse him back to health slowly,” he shared.

The owner planned to stay by Zhanlang’s side throughout the recovery.

Chinese netizens were moved by the story, likening the dog’s loyalty to the famous Hachiko.

Many were impressed by the dog’s intelligence and tenacity in finding his way back home.

Also read: Dog in Thailand returns home after going missing for 51 days, travelled over 70km



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @qsh_yingzheng on TikTok and AM730.