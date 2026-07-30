Demon Slayer Infinity Castle I film hits Netflix in S’pore, after record-breaking global box office run

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle I film hits Netflix in 23 Asia-Pacific markets

Demon Slayer fans in Singapore who can’t get enough of the latest Infinity Castle film can rejoice, as it is now streaming on Netflix.

On Tuesday (28 July), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle l landed on the platform in 23 Asia-Pacific markets including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The rollout follows a theatrical run in 2025 that made it the highest-grossing anime film in history worldwide.

Long-awaited Infinity Castle arc now on Netflix

The film adapts the manga’s Infinity Castle arc, which many Demon Slayer fans have been waiting years to see animated.

It follows Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps as they prepare for their final confrontation against the demon king, Muzan Kibutsuji.

Viewers can look forward to epic battle scenes as Tanjiro, the Hashiras, and other demon slayers are dragged into the mysterious Infinity Castle, where the franchise’s climactic clash begins.

Haruo Sotozaki directs the film, while ufotable, the studio behind the franchise’s entire anime run, handles the screenplay and animation.

Catch up on the rest of the series before the film

Jumping in fresh? All five seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are also streaming on Netflix in select markets, along with the earlier film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train.

These make for useful homework before diving into Infinity Castle.

The Demon Slayer series is based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Jump from Feb 2016 to May 2020.

Across 23 volumes, it has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

Its anime adaptation has expanded steadily since premiering in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc.

Anime continues to grow in popularity among Netflix audience

The popularity of the Demon Slayer series coincides with a broader anime boom on the streaming platform.

More than half of Netflix’s members worldwide have watched at least one anime title, according to a press release seen by MS News.

In Southeast Asia, Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 remained in Malaysia’s weekly Top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, STEEL BALL RUN charted in Thailand and Vietnam, highlighting the growing popularity of anime beyond its biggest franchises.

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Featured image courtesy of Netflix and adapted from Netflix Anime on YouTube.