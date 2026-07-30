‘For money’: Domestic helper’s hilarious interview on why she works in S’pore wins hearts online

Domestic helper’s candid interview responses in Singapore leave netizens charmed

A domestic helper’s refreshingly candid answer in a street interview about why she works in Singapore has amused netizens online.

Domestic helper’s candid street interview

In a video shared by @114maids on Instagram, a domestic helper could be seen running towards the interviewer after spotting them outside City Plaza.

The interviewer then asked her this simple question: “Why did you choose to work in Singapore?”

Her answer was surprisingly straightforward: To make money so she can buy land and build a house back home.

The Indonesian helper then explained that Singapore is “very good for money”, and that working here allowed her to work towards building her “dream house”.

When asked how long she had been working in Singapore, she shared that she had been here for eight years.

She then proudly showed the interviewer photos on her phone of the two houses she managed to build back home.

Domestic helper plans to retire next year

Besides the houses, the helper also shared that she had bought a piece of land back in Indonesia.

The interview then took a more personal turn when she revealed that she planned to retire next year.

She said she was in her mid-forties and wanted to return home to look after her family.

She also shared that her daughter is studying to become a teacher at a university in Australia, after previously studying in Malaysia for two years.

The helper said she only had one child and needed to return home to look after her house. She also mentioned that she does not have a husband, cheekily adding that

Netizens amused by domestic helper’s candidness

The domestic helper’s candid response struck a chord with netizens, winning their hearts and amusing some along the way.

A netizen said: “SHE’S SO CUTTTTEEE!”

An Instagram user called her a “Super mom” in recognition of her hard work for her family.

Another netizen said that the helper’s humour is “so Indonesian”, and that the country has the “cutest” and “friendliest” people.

Maid agency feels helpers and employers deserve recognition

Speaking to MS News, Shirin, the co-founder of 114 Maids, a Singapore maid agency, said the street interview was conducted back in June on a Sunday.

She shared that the helpers were “resting and enjoying some picnic time”. “We definitely did not expect this kakak (meaning sister in Malay) to run to us!” Shirin shared.

“We were trying to find another person to interview when she ran to us, so this is definitely really candid and we enjoyed the whole process of speaking to her!” she added.

When asked what inspired the post, Shirin said: “As a maid agency, we believe both employers and helpers deserve recognition, so we decided to do a street interview to take a deeper look into helpers’ lives.”

“We also hope to do the same for employers!” she said, adding that 114 Maids will be looking to do more street interviews if the opportunity arises.

“One of the reasons I started a maid agency is that I genuinely enjoy human interaction. Seeing helpers and employers get along well makes me very happy.”

Also read: Domestic Helper Hasn’t Seen Her Kids In 6 Years, Employer Flies Them To S’pore

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Featured image adapted from @114maids on Instagram.