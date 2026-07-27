Netflix releases ‘Our Sticky Love’ trailer, Jung Hae-in plays boxer claiming to be amnesiac woman’s boyfriend

Netflix releases trailer for new K-drama romcom ‘Our Sticky Love’ starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young

Need a new K-drama pairing to obsess over? Fans will soon get to see Jung Hae-in and Ha Young getting tangled up in romance, secrets, and plenty of suspicion in Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Our Sticky Love’.

The streaming giant has unveiled the main poster and trailer for the romantic comedy, offering viewers a first look at the leads’ quirky chemistry ahead of its premiere on 7 Aug.

The series follows an ambitious prosecutor who wakes up with no memory of her past, only to find a boxing coach at her bedside claiming that he’s her boyfriend.

Their peculiar circumstances eventually force them to live together in a small countryside village, setting the stage for what Netflix describes as an offbeat and feel-good romance.

Jung Hae-in claims to be Ha Young’s boyfriend

Ha Young, who previously appeared in Netflix’s medical drama ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’, stars as Go Eun-sae, a brilliant prosecutor who wakes up in a rural hospital after losing all her memories.

Before she can make sense of what has happened, Jang Tae-ha, played by Jung Hae-in in his romcom return following ‘Love Next Door’, appears and calmly announces that they’re dating.

Needless to say, Eun-sae isn’t buying it.

The trailer shows her struggling to accept Tae-ha’s story, particularly as his shabby appearance could not be further from the kind of man she believes she would usually date.

Her unfamiliar surroundings hardly help. Eun-sae finds herself stranded in Taffy Village in Gujin-gun, a quiet rural community lined with traditional Korean taffy shops and populated by a colourful cast of eccentric residents.

With no recollection of Tae-ha or how she ended up there, she refuses to trust a word her supposed boyfriend says.

Unlikely romance begins to blossom

But as so often happens with K-drama pairings that go from frosty to something more than friends, the walls between them slowly begin to come down.

Despite her initial distrust, Eun-sae gradually begins to soften as Tae-ha continues caring for her with patience and unwavering affection.

His obvious adoration leaves her flustered, and she soon finds herself smiling more whenever he is around.

Their forced cohabitation appears poised to deliver all the familiar K-drama pleasures, from awkward domestic encounters to a slow-burn romance neither character can easily escape.

Just as their relationship begins warming up, however, Tae-ha delivers an ominous warning: nobody can find out about them.

His words suggest that Eun-sae’s memory loss may be connected to something far more dangerous than an unfortunate accident.

The trailer also raises questions about the secret Tae-ha is concealing, why Eun-sae is supposedly safest by his side, and what truly happened to bind the pair together.

Director promises a ‘heart-warming’ romantic comedy

‘Our Sticky Love’ is directed by Kim Jang-han, whose previous credits include ‘My Demon’ and ‘Do You Like Brahms?’, and written by Mo Ji-hye, the screenwriter behind ‘You Raise Me Up’.

The pair are reuniting after previously working together four years ago.

Kim described the drama as “a heart-warming, feel-good romantic comedy”. “It’s a story about building love that binds two people as tightly as sticky, sweet Korean taffy,” he said.

He added that the drama’s charm would make it difficult for audiences to pull themselves away, much like becoming stuck to the sweet treat before even realising it.

‘Our Sticky Love’ premieres on 7 Aug, exclusively on Netflix.

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