Dog in Thailand returns home after going missing for 51 days, travelled over 70km

Pet dog returns home after going missing for 51 days

A dog named Baew in Nakhon Ratchasrima, Thailand was recently reunited with her owners after nearly two months.

On Thursday (3 Oct), Niraya Wilje shared a touching video of her pet’s homecoming.

“Baew eventually returned home, everyone,” she said while crying tears of joy. Her father, Chamlong, repeatedly hugged the light brown dog as though unable to contain his joy.

In the video, Ms Niraya tearfully remarked that she did not intend to abandon her and apologised profusely to her beloved pet.

In the post’s caption, she explained that Baew had been missing for 51 days and travelled 72km home from Hua Thale Sub-District, where she went missing.

Dog had disappeared from sister’s house after hospital visit

36-year-old Ms Niraya told local press that she took Baew to a veterinary hospital in the city’s downtown area on 13 Aug.

The veterinarian then informed her that the blood test results were expected to take one day.

She then left Baew at her sister’s house in Hua Thale Sub-District, as it was closer to the hospital than her home.

However, on 14 Aug, Baew went missing from her sister’s home.

The family tried to search for her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

They then put up posters in many locations where Baew could have gone, offering a reward of 3,000 baht (S$116) to anyone who could provide information leading to her recovery.

Surprised to see dog return home on its own

Ms Niraya revealed that the family spent over 10,000 baht (S$388) attempting to search for the dog.

They tried every possible way to find Baew, but after 50 days, they still did not receive any clues.

Surprisingly, around 7pm on 3 Oct, Baew suddenly appeared at the family home, looking very exhausted, and ran straight to her father.

Baew had been missing for a total of 51 days.

Ms Niraya noted she was surprised how her dog could find its way home because her home is over 70km away from her sister’s.

She partly believed that it might have been the bond of love between Baew and her father that brought her back.

Baew was adopted by family when she was a puppy

Mr Chamlong shared that his daughter rescued and raised Baew since she was a puppy.

He said she was an intelligent dog capable of helping to herd cattle, but now, at 13 years old, she was facing health issues due to her age.

During her disappearance, he felt immense distress and concern, especially since Baew was still unwell.

Every day, he had hoped to hear news about Baew and reunite with her once more.

When the canine came home, the family could not believe their eyes.

He said the overwhelming joy brought his daughter to tears and she could finally sleep soundly.

Also read: Cat in US travels over 1,500km to return home after going missing for 2 months



Featured image adapted from Niraya Wilje on Facebook.