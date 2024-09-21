Cat in US travels over 1,500km to return home after going missing for 2 months

Cat goes missing in Wyoming, somehow found its way back to home

When their cat went missing in Wyoming, Benny and Susanne Anguiano thought they’d never see their feline again.

To their shock, the cat somehow made its way back to California — located 1,500km away — two months later.

According to NBC News, Rayne Beau the house cat was spooked during a recent trip to Yellowstone National Park and ran into the wilderness.

The elderly couple spent four days looking for him in the forest but to no avail.

Their fruitless search ended on 8 June after the couple’s park reservation ended.

Ms Susanne said she was crushed but was still hopeful about finding him.

As she left the place, Ms Susanne reportedly spotted a double rainbow, which she interpreted as a hopeful sign that her cat would one day return.

Wish came true as cat was returned

On 3 Aug, the Anguianos received a voicemail from PetWatch, a pet microchip registry service. The folks from PetWatch informed them that Rayne Beau was being cared for at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Roseville, California, located over 1,400km from Yellowstone.

Ms Susanne said she initially thought it was a scam but was convinced when staff sent them a picture of the cat.

A woman reportedly found the cat wandering in the city. She subsequently brought the feline to the local SPCA after realising he was someone’s pet.

The family drove to Roseville to pick up the cat the next day.

Lost 40% of body weight

Upon returning home, Rayne Beau was found to weigh between 3.17kg and 3.62kg, nearly 2kg lighter than her initial weight.

Veterinarians reported that his bloodwork indicated low protein levels due to insufficient nutrition. The family believed that he had not been cared for during the 60 days when he went missing.

While the Anguianos were delighted about the reunion, it’s unclear how Rayne Beau found its way back home.

Ms Susanne shared that they were fortunate to have microchipped their two cats.

Besides being microchipped, both cats have now been fitted with AirTags. Rayne Beau has even been equipped with a GPS global tracker.

