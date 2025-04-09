Satay bee hoon & lor mee named as local foods most disliked by S’poreans on Reddit

S’porean Redditors asked which local foods are disliked

Singapore is known for its wide variety of delicious local food, but not every Singaporean is a fan of all that’s on offer.

A recent post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit sparked a pretty interesting debate about which local dishes people just “don’t fancy”.

Topping the list were satay bee hoon and lor mee.

S’porean asks what local foods are disliked, receives backlash

The thread titled “As a Singaporean, is there any local food that you don’t fancy?” has garnered close to 550 comments and more than 240 upvotes so far.

The OP got the ball rolling by revealing that he dislikes bak chor mee (minced pork noodle).

After receiving some backlash, he updated the post saying that taste is subjective and people cannot convince others to like something just because they love it.

He then invited others to contribute the list of foods they dislike, eager to discover what other local dishes aren’t exactly crowd favourites.

‘It’s just bee hoon with sweet peanut sauce’

Satay bee hoon quickly emerged as one of the top disliked dishes.

Many users just couldn’t wrap their heads around the idea of bee hoon drenched in sweet peanut sauce.

A Malaysian chimed in, saying he felt “trolled” by the dish, describing it as “just bee hoon with sweet peanut sauce” and not even any meat.

Another Redditor shared how his family had raved about the dish, only for him to feel completely let down after trying it. “Where’s the satay in the satay bee hoon?” he asked.

The OP added his thoughts on the dish, speculating that satay bee hoon might be a nostalgic favourite among the older generation.

He noted that he often sees older folks queuing for it.

Lor mee described as ‘black & gooey’

Right up there with satay bee hoon was lor mee (a Hokkien noodle dish bathed in starchy gravy), with many branding the dish as “black and gooey” and saying it just wasn’t their cup of tea.

However, other users defended the dish, arguing that it’s the kind of food that “fail hard unless you go to a good store”.

Recommendations for the best lor mee in town soon started pouring in as fans tried to redeem it in the eyes of detractors.

Fishball noodle soup called ‘boring’

Fishball noodle soup was a close third when it came to dishes that Singaporean Redditors disliked.

One user wrote that the dish is “boring”, especially in Singapore’s hot and humid weather.

Another agreed, saying there were “so many other options that are nicer”.

But not everyone was quick to dismiss it. One netizen said the dish hits differently when they’re unwell, prompting another to quip, “Add mee tai mak for +10 healing power.”

Some like to eat everything

However, a few users realised that they liked all the dishes mentioned.

This caused them to realise that they would eat anything, with one joking, “The fatty life chose me.”

