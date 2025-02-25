Redditors claim turtle soup & chwee kueh among S’pore hawker dishes that would go extinct

Other dishes include pig's organ soup, abacus seeds, and thunder tea rice.

By - 25 Feb 2025, 3:32 pm

Redditors discuss hawker dishes that might go extinct in Singapore

A recent post on the askSingapore subreddit has sparked an interesting discussion about hawker dishes that might go extinct in Singapore.

The post, titled “Which hawker food do you think will slowly die out in the future?”, has garnered over 240 comments and 275 upvotes as users shared the dishes they believe are declining in popularity.

Users claim innards available today are on the decline

Several Redditors mentioned dishes containing innards such as pig’s organ soup and pig brain soup.

pig organ soup

Source: Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup on Facebook

Some were saddened by such mentions as they considered dishes containing innards “comfort food”.

comments

Source: Reddit

However, these dishes are apparently on “a gradual decline” as “regular organs” now only include the stomach and liver.

comments

Source: Reddit

Before, intestines, brains, and kidneys used to be common ingredients in pig’s organ soup. “Soon it will only be meatballs”, a user joked.

One commenter attributed the decline to the “push for healthier eating” as pig’s organs are “loaded with fats and cholesterol”.

comments

Source: Reddit

Dishes containing exotic ingredients may disappear too

Many Redditors also mentioned dishes containing exotic ingredients such as turtle soup and crocodile soup.

While such dishes are considered delicacies, they seem to be more controversial and may even be considered unethical now.

This user claimed that dishes like turtle soup are simply “too exotic to survive”.

comments

Source: Reddit

Despite how exotic they are, turtle and crocodile soup are nutritious and helps with nourishing our bodies.

Abacus seeds & thunder tea rice might go extinct due to troublesome preparation

Other dishes mentioned include abacus seeds, thunder tea rice, and chwee kueh.

abacus seeds hawker

Source: Woo Heng

According to one user, abacus seeds and thunder tea rice are Hakka dishes that are “hard to make”.

comments

Source: Reddit

Another commented that it’s difficult and time-consuming to prepare both dishes as they involve a lot of ingredients.

comments

Source: Reddit

Additionally, the preparation processes for both dishes are quite manual. Abacus seeds involve hand-rolling the dough while the ‘soup’ in thunder tea rice involves pounding using a mortar and pestle.

lei cha hawker

Source: Jom Culture

Chwee Kueh — rice cakes with preserved radish — was also mentioned several times in the thread, given its lengthy cooking process and the long list of ingredients involved.

comments

Source: Reddit

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Ser Seng Herbs (Turtle) Restaurant, and Woo Heng.

