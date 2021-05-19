Golden Mile Tower Restaurant Allegedly Sells Prohibited Pig Blood Curd

Golden Mile Tower is a popular food haunt for many Singaporeans. Famed for its many Thai restaurants, this particular establishment, however, is making the headlines for the wrong reasons.

A Thai restaurant is under investigation for the illegal sale and possession of pig blood curd, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated in a press release on Wednesday (19 May).

The restaurant was reportedly selling a dish containing the prohibited ingredient. SFA also seized some pre-packed pig blood curd during the operation.

Pig blood curd allegedly used in dishes

On 19 May, SFA announced that a Thai restaurant is under investigation for selling pig blood curd.

Acting on information received, the SFA conducted an operation on 14 May to uncover a restaurant selling a dish containing pig blood curd.

During the operation, officers also found and seized unsold pre-packaged pig blood curd.

Blood food products are prohibited in Singapore

Widely used in Thai dishes to provide texture, SFA stressed that animal blood food products are prohibited in Singapore as they can easily support the growth of bacteria and harbour diseases.

The unhygienic harvesting of blood can also result in the introduction of foodborne pathogens in the products.

Illegally imported food products could be of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk, warns the SFA.

They also implored the public to report any sale of illegal products in food establishments on their website or via their Contact Centre at 6805 2871.

Delicious but at what cost

Even though it may be tasty, the sale and usage of blood food products are strictly off-limits in Singapore.

With fines of $50,000 and $100,000 for subsequent convictions and possible jail terms, it should be indicative of the serious danger it poses by having these products in the restaurant ecosystem.

If you’re a restaurant owner, it might be a good time to err on the safe side and look for safer alternatives that would not land you in hot soup.

