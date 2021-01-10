Flying Pig At Golden Mile Serves Up Crab Omelette Fried Rice

Travel to Bangkok is now a distant memory for Singaporeans, but thanks to places like Golden Mile Complex, we can still get a little taste of Thailand.

A Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Complex, Flying Pig, opened last Sep and has drawn attention for their generous crab omelette fried rice.

There’s also beef and pork noodle soups, perfect to warm your bellies amid the chilly weather, along with other familiar Thai food staples.

If we can’t go to Bangkok, we might as well have a little piece of it here.

Flying Pig serves Thai food at Golden Mile Complex

Flying Pig prides themselves on their noodles, with a bold proclamation of “Noodle Queen” emblazoned on the shop’s sign.

The noodles are supposedly their main speciality, and you get to choose between the following options:

rice noodles

beehoon

egg noodles

glass noodles

Mama (Thai instant noodles)

They serve both pork and beef noodles in either soup or dry form, priced at between $7-$10.

Crab omelette fried rice with lavish portions

However, what also wows customers is their crab omelette fried rice, which at $10 promises satisfaction on both the stomach and wallet.

Served with chilli on the side, the crab meat portions are lavish and juicy enough to squeeze.

And if you’re game, you can have a go at their Special Fried Rice, which is layered with not only crab omelette but also basil pork, garlic, and prawns.

At $29, one can easily share the plate between 2-3 pax.

Other mains include basil rice, garlic pork with rice, and also beef tender soup.

For the really adventurous, there’s escargot curry, a Northern Thai speciality, which comes in at $15.

Bringing Bangkok to Singapore

Thai food isn’t just mookata and basil rice, although Flying Pig does have hotpot if you think the queues at New Udon are too daunting.

We’re probably not tucking into supper at Raan Jay Fai any time soon, but it’s nice to see that we can still get some crab omelettes right at our doorstep.

Well, at least the cold weather isn’t exclusive to other parts of Asia for the moment.

Flying Pig at Golden Mile Complex

Address: 5001 Beach Rd #01-39 Golden Mile Complex Singapore, Singapore 199588

Opening hours: 12pm-11pm (Mon-Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Nicoll Highway

Facebook page: Flying Pig

Contact number: 8168 4590

