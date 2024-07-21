Japanese Garden in Jurong reopening in September, will have S’pore’s largest water lily collection

Japanese Garden reopening together with Chinese Garden as part of Jurong Lake Gardens

After a period of closure for redevelopment, the Japanese Garden in Jurong will finally reopen for visitors in September.

Together with the Chinese Garden, which is also reopening in about two months, they will form part of the Jurong Lake Gardens — Singapore’s third national gardens.

Japanese Garden reopening revealed by NParks on 21 July

The Japanese Garden’s impending reopening was revealed by the National Parks Board (NParks) over Facebook on Sunday (21 July).

It will form part of the 90-hectare Jurong Lake Gardens together with the Chinese Garden and Lakeside Garden, which opened in April 2019.

One more section, the Garden Promenade (Jurong Lake Gardens East), is still undergoing redevelopment.

More than 14,000 suggestions from the public, gathered during an engagement exercise, were considered for the Japanese Garden’s design.

Sunken Garden incorporates water features

One key piece of feedback was for more garden features that integrate water.

Thus, the Japanese Garden’s Sunken Garden will feature vertical green walls with epiphytes and trickling water.

Its centrepiece will be a water feature that will harvest rainwater for recycling, inspired by a deep natural well or sinkhole.

The “naturally cooling environment” of the Sunken Garden will also offer “a refreshing respite” to visitors, NParks was quoted as saying by Channel NewsAsia.

Floral Garden has 4 thematic gardens & 5 community plots

Another highlight will be the Floral Garden, which will have four thematic gardens.

Their designs will feature Japanese garden elements such as sculptural rocks, bamboo clusters and ornamental trees.

Visitors can also look out for the wild tamarind tree with its red seed pods.

The Floral Garden will also have five community plots co-designed by volunteers and students from Institutes of Higher Learning such as Singapore Polytechnic and ITE College East.

Water Lily Garden will have S’pore’s largest collection

Last but not least, the new Water Lily Garden will house Singapore’s largest water lily collection.

It will feature more than 150 water lily varieties from countries like France, Thailand and the United States.

Among them will be many varieties to be publicly displayed in Singapore for the first time.

The flowers will be served by a smart water management system supported by a S$1 million donation from Micron Technology.

For visitors’ viewing comfort, the Water Lily Garden has a pavilion that will be a sheltered space with unobstructed views of the water lilies.

Boardwalks will also allow them to take a closer look at the water lilies.

Desmond Lee looking forward to Japanese Garden reopening

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who visited the Japanese Garden for a preview on Sunday (21 July), said the reimagining of the Jurong Lake Gardens started 10 years ago.

He added that Singapore’s first national gardens in the heartlands was “a labour of love” for those who worked together to shape it, including NParks officials and residents.

Mr Lee said he was looking forward to the reopening of the Japanese and Chinese gardens, thanking everyone who helped out over the years.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.