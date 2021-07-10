ABC Waters Floating Wetland At Jurong Lake Is Now Open To The Public

With more Singaporeans choosing to explore our little red dot as travel restrictions persist, you’ll be glad to know that there’s a new spot to visit for your weekend stroll.

On 9 Jul, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced the opening of ABC Waters, a floating wetland at Jurong Lake.

Source

The picturesque boardwalk stands atop Singapore’s largest man-made floating wetlands and features a red metallic bridge for those Instaworthy picture opportunities.

ABC Waters sits atop Singapore’s largest man-made wetlands

According to PUB, ABC Waters at Jurong Lake comprises 3,850 m² of floating wetlands that improve the water quality of the reservoir and serve as a natural habitat for wildlife.

Among the wildlife visitors may be able to encounter are the island’s famous otters.

Featuring boardwalks in all directions, splashes of colour like these metallic panels in different shades of blue add much vibrancy to the location.

Source

Cross the blue bridge and you’ll arrive at this open area with a grand view of Jurong Lake all around.

Source

Patches of greenery complement the design of the boardwalk, allowing visitors to admire the flora and fauna up close.

Source

Fishing enthusiasts will also be glad to know that there are designated fishing spots for you to get your next catch.

After a lot of walking, you’d want to take a break at this red bridge, which is vaguely reminiscent of the one at Lorong Halus. Standing in contrast to the greenery, it makes for an outstanding photo backdrop.

Source

If you’re in need of an idyllic escape from work, here’s how to get to ABC Waters:



ABC Waters @ Jurong Lake

Address: Jurong Lake Gardens, Yuan Ching Road

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Lakeside Station

PUB suggests accessing ABC Waters via the Jurong Park Connector along Yuan Ching Road, just next to Lakeside MRT station.

While you’re there, remember to keep a safe distance, as we’re sure many eager folks will be there to check the place out.

A new spot for some quiet recreation

While new eateries and stores are worth visiting, outdoorsy places like this offer a greater sense of adventure.

So if you’re on the lookout for somewhere different to spend your weekends at, you might want to add ABC Waters @ Jurong Lake to your list.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of such places around, providing space for us to enjoy nature in an accessible setting.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PUB on Facebook.